Complaint: Mother believed son was having ‘psychotic episode’ before he slashed her throat

MONROE, Wis. — A Green County woman told investigators she believed her son was having a “psychotic episode” before he attacked her with a knife, slashing her throat multiple times.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Green County Court, the woman said her son, 29-year-old Ryan G. Lewis, woke her up at about 4 a.m. on April 14, 2022, and she asked him if he needed to go to the hospital because he was having an episode.

The woman told investigators that when she returned to her bedroom after retrieving a crystal light from the kitchen, she saw Lewis standing with a “big knife” in his hand. After she confronted him, Lewis reportedly tried to hide the knife before saying he was going to bed. A short time later, she was standing in the kitchen when Lewis approached her and said, “I love you mom, I am sorry. I love you, but I got to do this,” before he started to slash her with the knife in his left hand.

According to the complaint and the Monroe Police Department, another one of the woman’s sons was able to stop the attack. The woman went outside to get away from Lewis because she did not know where he went, but he allegedly attacked her again outside the home, before his brother again got him away from their mother.

Lewis eventually left, but was found and arrested later that morning by the Green County Sheriff’s Department. According to the criminal complaint, Lewis had blood on his clothes, and a search warrant of his car found a silver “butterfly type” knife that had what investigators suspected to be dried blood on it in the center console.

Officers also found “quite a bit of blood” outside the family’s home, and a “significant” amount of blood inside the home’s living room and kitchen floor. Police say the woman was holding a towel drenched with blood to her neck when they arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital to treat several slashing injuries. Lewis is being charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of physical abuse of an elder person. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 28.

