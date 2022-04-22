ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani on If Christine Quinn Was Fired

extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JQRQ_0fHBzaUp00

Newest “Selling Sunset” star Chelsea Lazkani is breaking down all those Season 5 finale moments!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Lazkani, who reacted to that Christine Quinn finale bombshell and reveals why Chrishell and Jason’s breakup made her so emotional.

When asked whether Christine left the brokerage, Chelsea said, “Can you tell me? I’ll be really upset, honestly, if she does… I’m probably gonna cry, so when you find out, please let me know because I have no idea."

“If we have all the information, we can’t fake,” Lazkani pointed out. “If Christine is leaving the brokerage, I won’t know because they will want to keep that part of it very organic for TV and get that reaction.”

In the fifth season, Emma accused Christine of offering money to someone so they wouldn’t work with Emma. Is that true? Chelsea commented, “I genuinely have no idea… I’m friends with both of them… I’m so opinionated that I don’t need to know things that don’t affect my own pocket, especially when it pertains to two people I deeply care about.”

While Christine and Chrishell aren’t friends, it isn’t challenging for Chelsea to juggle her friendships with both of them, saying, “I’m a wife and I’m a mother and I’m a businesswoman, so that takes precedence over everything. When I choose to give my energy to drama, it detracts from my energy of being a mother and being a good wife… I choose not to focus my energy there.”

Chelsea also weighed in on Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim’s breakup. She said, “I saw such a true and genuine connection. They loved each other so much and it was so visible. Hearing that they broke up made me so sad because I was like, this is it, this is the happily ever after, and I think it affected everybody that cared about them.”

She noted that watching the breakup on TV gave her chills. She explained, “It really did because for someone that was very close to the situation, I saw how real the love was, so that made me really sad.”

Chelsea has “no idea” if Chrishell and Jason will reconcile.

Season 5 of “Selling Sunset” is streaming now on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Steve Lodge Is ‘Extremely Happy’ After Marrying Janis Carlson in Intimate Mexico Ceremony: Pics

Feeling the love. Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, is over the moon after marrying Janis Carlson earlier this month. “We are extremely happy and excited to be husband and wife,” Lodge, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, April 11. “Our relationship is incredible.” The politician revealed that he and Carlson were “surrounded by family […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset
extratv

Carrie Underwood Reacts to All the Attention for Her Legs!

Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2022 CMT Awards, taking home Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her song with Jason Aldean. “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Carrie backstage, where she dished on the win as well the attention that her super toned legs have been getting!
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Patrick Swayze’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Niemi & Their 34 Year Marriage

Throughout his whole career, Patrick Swayze had his wife Lisa Niemi by his side. Find out more about their relationship. Patrick Swayze was one of the most beloved actors of his generation. He began his acting career in 1979, but his career-defining role came in 1987, when he played the lead in the classic flick Dirty Dancing. After the coming-of-age film was a hit, he went on to star in more beloved movies like Road House, Ghost, and Point Break. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2007, and he died from the disease in January 2009. By his side throughout his whole career was his wife, Lisa Niemi who he was married to from 1975 until his death. Find out more about Patrick and Lisa’s marriage here.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Jason Bateman Talks ‘Ozark’ Bittersweet Ending

Four seasons of danger, drugs, and drama are coming to an end on “Ozark”!. “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer caught up with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Alfonso Herrera as they hit the red carpet to celebrate the show’s final seven episodes. Bateman was confident...
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Says Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split Because Tom “Continues To Not Pick” Katie

Vanderpump Rules fans were stunned when Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split up after 12 years together. There were Schwartz’s incidents of drunken cheating, and “Tequila Katie’s” prolific rage texts. VPR viewers were treated to two weddings after a paperwork snafu rendered the first one invalid. Last season on Pump Rules, there was tension between […] The post Lala Kent Says Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split Because Tom “Continues To Not Pick” Katie appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Robert Morse, Broadway and 'Mad Men' Star, Dies at 90

Robert Morse, the Tony-winning star who reached a new audience with his performance on TV's long-running "Mad Men," died Wednesday at his L.A. home. He was 90. The New York Times confirmed his death with his agent, David Shaul. Morse was born May 18, 1931, in Newton, Massachusetts. He knew...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Hunt reveals he is expecting a baby girl amid divorce

Country star Sam Hunt has shared the news that he is expecting a baby girl. The 37-year-old and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler are set to welcome their first child in May, and the Body Like A Back Road singer has now revealed that he and Hannah will become parents to a "little girl".
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

extratv

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy