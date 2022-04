The MLB world was bound to react strongly if the Braves did not get off to a hot start in 2022 following their World Series victory. Sure enough, Atlanta has labored out of the gates and Braves fans reacted accordingly. But this is an extremely talented team that is going to be alright in the long run. However, the Mets currently have the best record in the MLB and have stole the NL East headlines.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO