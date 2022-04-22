100 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 100 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 796,840 with 12,436 deaths.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .
