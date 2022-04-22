ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

22-year-old East St. Louis man still missing 5 months later

By Monica Ryan
 1 day ago

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a 22-year-old man who has been missing since November 2021.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations officials said Daryl “Lil Daryl” Smith Jr. of East St. Louis, Illinois was last seen with his sister, Latisha Coleman, in East St. Louis during the morning hours of November 18, 2021. He was reported missing to the East St. Louis Police Department on November 26, 2021. On December 6, 2021, the Public Safety Enforcement Group started an investigation into Smith Jr.’s disappearance.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, and red Nike slides.

The East St. Louis Police Department and ISP are again asking anyone who has additional information to contact the Public Safety Enforcement Group at  (618) 389-3990 or (618) 346-3555.

