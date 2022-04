This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO