Is there such a thing as too much baseball? Absolutely not. In an American League contest between two teams with an incredible amount of intriguing rising baseball stars, the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners will go to war on a Saturday night in the Pacific Northwest. It is time to take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, which will include our Royals-Mariners prediction and pick.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO