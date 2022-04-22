ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

WATCH: Bob Spicer's Guide To The Weekend!

lakeexpo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeTV's Bob Spicer Weekend Guide at the Lake: 71st...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Your guide to a weekend in the Yadkin Valley

This story was written for our partner, Explore Elkin. Located in the scenic Yadkin Valley and near the Blue Ridge Parkway, Elkin, NC is the ideal day trip or weekend getaway destination. Whether hiking or biking the trails, sampling wines and craft beers, listening to music or savoring the flavors...
ELKIN, NC
KICK AM 1530

A World Record may be broken at the Lake of the Ozarks this year

A world record will attempt to be broken on the Lake of the Ozarks this year, and you can be a part of the record-breaking, here are the details you need to know!. According to heartlandnews.com, event organizers are trying to break the world record for the longest boat parade ever this summer on the Lake of the Ozarks and they are looking for boaters to join in on the fun! The current record was set in 2014 in Malaysia with an astounding 1,180 boats, this year's record-breaking attempt will be scheduled for June 11th at 11 am. On the website they say...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Bob Spicer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Flyers Field fishing derby reels in young anglers with bountiful trout

With sunny skies and highs in the low 80s, kids reeled in trout Saturday during the second annual Fishing Derby in Pucketa Creek next to Flyers Field in Lower Burrell. “I’ve seen 50 to 60 fish caught, and we still have the afternoon to go,” said organizer Chris Lowe, an angler for 40 years and a coach for the Lower Burrell Flyers football organization, which sponsored the event.
LOWER BURRELL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy