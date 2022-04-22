Olivia Rodrigo’s Tour Is Sold Out—Here’s How to Still Get Tickets & For $15 Off

Click here to read the full article.

If you don’t have Olivia Rodrigo tickets yet, don’t worry, they’re still on sale online—and there’s a hack to score $15 off.

Rodrigo announced her Sour Tour—her first-ever tour—in December 2021. The tour promotes Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour , which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in May 2021 and won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in April 2022. (Rodrigo also won the Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Driver’s License,” her debut single from Sour .) The Sour Tour, which consists of 40 cities across North America and Europe, started at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, on April 2, 2022, and will end at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 7, 2022.

In July 2021, Billboard reported that she wouldn’t be able to tour her Sour album immediately after its release due to her series regular role on Disney Plus’ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , in which she plays Nini Salazar-Roberts. “I think she’s fine, honestly,” Randy Phillips, the former AEG Live CEO, told Billboard at the time. “The marketing stuff happens not when a show plays, it’s when a show goes on sale. If it’s true she has this commitment to Disney, I don’t think that’s a bad thing.” Entertainment Tonight confirmed in March 2022 that Rodrigo’s role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series had been reduced to a recurring role for season 3 due to her schedule. Rodrigo told Entertainment Weekly in May 2021 that she’s committed to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as the show that gave her her start.

“I’m feeling so grateful because I really did get my start writing songs on High School Musical — I’ve always been writing songs since I could like literally speak but [showrunner] Tim [Federle] was the first person who really gave me my first shot at writing something that had the opportunity to be heard by a ton of people,” she said at the time. “I love making art and making music and I’m hopefully going to be doing that for the rest of my life. This year is going to be no exception to that.”

In March 2022, Rodrigo released a concert film on Disney Plus titled Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U for those who weren’t able to purchase tickets on the Sour Tour. She continued, “I really wanted to make this film for my fans, and especially my fans who maybe couldn’t come to my tour this go around. I really wanted to make this film for my fans, and especially my fans who maybe couldn’t come to my tour this go around.”

While the Sour Tour sold out within minutes of it going on sale, Olivia Rodrigo tickets are still on sale on various resale sites, and we have the hack to score them for $15 off.

Where to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets

Where can fans buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets to the Sour Tour? Sour Tour tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster on December 10, 2021, and sold out within minutes. When asked by The Los Angeles Times at the time about why she booked smaller theaters, like New York’s Radio City Hall, instead of larger arenas she can easily fill, Rodrigo said that she wants to pay her dues. “I don’t think I should skip any steps,” she said. Rodrigo later apologized to fans who couldn’t buy Sour Tour tickets in an Instagram post, promising there are “more tours in the future.” She wrote, “been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!! if you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm 💗💗💗💗 ahhh here we goooo!!!”

While Olivia Rodrigo tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster , they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats , which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15 —a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets before the Sour Tour ends.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “ Olivia Rodrigo “ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour !

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “ Olivia Rodrigo “ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour !

What are Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour dates?

Apr. 2: San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Apr. 5: Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds

Apr. 6: Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Apr. 7: Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Apr. 9: Salt Lake City, UT — UCCU Center

Apr. 11 & 12: Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

Apr. 14: Minneapolis, MN — Armory

Apr. 15 & 16: Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Apr. 19: Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

Apr. 20: Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

Apr. 22: Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23: Detroit, MI — Masonic Temple Theatre

Apr. 26 & 27: New York, NY -0 Radio City Music Hall

Apr. 29 & 30: Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

May 3: Boston, MA — Roadrunner

May 4: Washington, DC — Anthem

May 6 & 7: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 9: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10: Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House

May 13: Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater

May 14: Irving, TX — Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17: Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18: San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20: Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea

May 21: Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

June 11: Hamburg, Germany — Stadtpark

June 13: Berlin, Germany — Verti Music Hall

June 15: Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

June 16: Milan, Italy — Fabrique

June 18: Cologne, Germany — Palladium

June 19: Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

June 21: Paris, France — Zénith

June 22: Amsterdam, Holland — AFAS Live

June 29: Cork, Ireland — Live At The Marquee

June 30: Dublin, Ireland — Fairview Park

July 2: Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3: Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6 & 7: London, UK — Eventim Apollo

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour setlist?

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour setlist includes all 11 songs from her Sour album, as well as two covers: Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” and Veruca Salt’s “Seether.” Rodrigo also added her original song, “All I Want,” from season 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to her setlist during the Sour Tour’s Salt Lake City concert on April 9, 2022. Rodrigo also performed a cover of “The One That Got Away” with Conan Grey during her Vancouver concert on April 7, 2022.

“brutal” “jealousy, jealousy” “drivers license” “Complicated” (Avril Lavigne cover) “hope ur ok” “enough for you / 1 step forward, 3 steps back” (Medley) “happier” “All I Want” ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) “Seether” (Veruca Salt cover) “favorite crime” “traitor” “deja vu” “good 4 u”

Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour opening acts?

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour opening acts are Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen. See below for the dates which dates her opening acts will perform.

Gracie Abrams (April 2, 2022 to April 23, 2022)

Holly Humberstone (April 26, 2022 to May 25, 2022)

Baby Queen (June 11, 2022 to July 7, 2022)

Olivia Rodrigo tickets to the Sour Tour are still available on Vivid Seats.com and Stub Hub.com . Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

