Olivia Rodrigo’s Tour Is Sold Out—Here’s How to Still Get Tickets & For $15 Off
Click here to read the full article.
If you don’t have Olivia Rodrigo tickets yet, don’t worry, they’re still on sale online—and there’s a hack to score $15 off.
Rodrigo announced her Sour Tour—her first-ever tour—in December 2021. The tour promotes Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour , which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in May 2021 and won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in April 2022. (Rodrigo also won the Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Driver’s License,” her debut single from Sour .) The Sour Tour, which consists of 40 cities across North America and Europe, started at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, on April 2, 2022, and will end at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 7, 2022.
Olivia Rodrigo Tickets $349+
Buy Now
In July 2021, Billboard reported that she wouldn’t be able to tour her Sour album immediately after its release due to her series regular role on Disney Plus’ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , in which she plays Nini Salazar-Roberts. “I think she’s fine, honestly,” Randy Phillips, the former AEG Live CEO, told Billboard at the time. “The marketing stuff happens not when a show plays, it’s when a show goes on sale. If it’s true she has this commitment to Disney, I don’t think that’s a bad thing.” Entertainment Tonight confirmed in March 2022 that Rodrigo’s role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series had been reduced to a recurring role for season 3 due to her schedule. Rodrigo told Entertainment Weekly in May 2021 that she’s committed to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as the show that gave her her start.
“I’m feeling so grateful because I really did get my start writing songs on High School Musical — I’ve always been writing songs since I could like literally speak but [showrunner] Tim [Federle] was the first person who really gave me my first shot at writing something that had the opportunity to be heard by a ton of people,” she said at the time. “I love making art and making music and I’m hopefully going to be doing that for the rest of my life. This year is going to be no exception to that.”
In March 2022, Rodrigo released a concert film on Disney Plus titled Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U for those who weren’t able to purchase tickets on the Sour Tour. She continued, “I really wanted to make this film for my fans, and especially my fans who maybe couldn’t come to my tour this go around. I really wanted to make this film for my fans, and especially my fans who maybe couldn’t come to my tour this go around.”
While the Sour Tour sold out within minutes of it going on sale, Olivia Rodrigo tickets are still on sale on various resale sites, and we have the hack to score them for $15 off.
Where to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets
Where can fans buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets to the Sour Tour? Sour Tour tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster on December 10, 2021, and sold out within minutes. When asked by The Los Angeles Times at the time about why she booked smaller theaters, like New York’s Radio City Hall, instead of larger arenas she can easily fill, Rodrigo said that she wants to pay her dues. “I don’t think I should skip any steps,” she said. Rodrigo later apologized to fans who couldn’t buy Sour Tour tickets in an Instagram post, promising there are “more tours in the future.” She wrote, “been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!! if you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm 💗💗💗💗 ahhh here we goooo!!!”
While Olivia Rodrigo tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster , they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats , which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15 —a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets before the Sour Tour ends.
Olivia Rodrigo Tickets on Stub Hub
Olivia Rodrigo Tickets $349+
Buy Now
- Visit Stubhub.com and search for “ Olivia Rodrigo “
- Sort by Date, Distance and Price
- Select the Event Date of your choice
- To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour !
Olivia Rodrigo Tickets on Vivid Seats
Olivia Rodrigo Tickets $415+
Buy Now
- Visit Vividseats.com and search for “ Olivia Rodrigo “
- Filter by City to find performance dates in your area
- Select Find Tickets
- To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
- For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour !
What are Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour dates?
Apr. 2: San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Apr. 5: Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds
Apr. 6: Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Apr. 7: Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Apr. 9: Salt Lake City, UT — UCCU Center
Apr. 11 & 12: Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom
Apr. 14: Minneapolis, MN — Armory
Apr. 15 & 16: Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom
Apr. 19: Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom
Apr. 20: Chesterfield, MO — The Factory
Apr. 22: Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23: Detroit, MI — Masonic Temple Theatre
Apr. 26 & 27: New York, NY -0 Radio City Music Hall
Apr. 29 & 30: Toronto, ON — Massey Hall
May 3: Boston, MA — Roadrunner
May 4: Washington, DC — Anthem
May 6 & 7: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 9: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10: Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House
May 13: Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater
May 14: Irving, TX — Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17: Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18: San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20: Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea
May 21: Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
June 11: Hamburg, Germany — Stadtpark
June 13: Berlin, Germany — Verti Music Hall
June 15: Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622
June 16: Milan, Italy — Fabrique
June 18: Cologne, Germany — Palladium
June 19: Brussels, Belgium — Forest National
June 21: Paris, France — Zénith
June 22: Amsterdam, Holland — AFAS Live
June 29: Cork, Ireland — Live At The Marquee
June 30: Dublin, Ireland — Fairview Park
July 2: Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3: Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6 & 7: London, UK — Eventim Apollo
What is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour setlist?
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour setlist includes all 11 songs from her Sour album, as well as two covers: Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” and Veruca Salt’s “Seether.” Rodrigo also added her original song, “All I Want,” from season 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to her setlist during the Sour Tour’s Salt Lake City concert on April 9, 2022. Rodrigo also performed a cover of “The One That Got Away” with Conan Grey during her Vancouver concert on April 7, 2022.
- “brutal”
- “jealousy, jealousy”
- “drivers license”
- “Complicated” (Avril Lavigne cover)
- “hope ur ok”
- “enough for you / 1 step forward, 3 steps back” (Medley)
- “happier”
- “All I Want” ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )
- “Seether” (Veruca Salt cover)
- “favorite crime”
- “traitor”
- “deja vu”
- “good 4 u”
Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour opening acts?
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour opening acts are Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen. See below for the dates which dates her opening acts will perform.
- Gracie Abrams (April 2, 2022 to April 23, 2022)
- Holly Humberstone (April 26, 2022 to May 25, 2022)
- Baby Queen (June 11, 2022 to July 7, 2022)
Olivia Rodrigo tickets to the Sour Tour are still available on Vivid Seats.com and Stub Hub.com . Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
- Olivia Rodrigo Teamed Up With Glossier To Create The Under-$50 Makeup Bag of Our Dreams
- Olivia Rodrigo & Megan Fox Can't Stop Wearing This Affordable Pop-Punk Clothing Brand That's Actually Within Budget
- This $34 Micro-Mini That Hailey Bieber & Olivia Rodrigo Love Will Be The Skirt of The Summer
Comments / 0