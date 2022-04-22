ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union aim to start new streak vs. CF Montreal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urenV_0fHBvDxi00

The Philadelphia Union aim to rebound from their first loss of the season when they host CF Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

The Union (5-1-1, 16 points) began a franchise-best five-match winning streak with a 2-1 victory in Montreal on March 5. Four consecutive clean sheets followed before that run of good fortune ended north of the border with a 2-1 setback at Toronto FC on Sunday.

“It’s about our response to that first loss of the season and I’m confident that this group will respond in a positive way,” Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin said.

Andre Blake saw his franchise-best 457-minute shutout streak come to a halt after surrendering a goal to Jesus Jimenez in the 39th minute on Sunday. That tally was the first allowed by Blake since Lassi Lappalainen scored for Montreal.

Daniel Gazdag, who scored in the previous match with Montreal, leads the Union with four goals on the season. He picked up an assist on Julian Carranza’s tally to open the scoring in the 34th minute versus Toronto.

Like Gadzag with Philadelphia, Djordje Mihailovic has been making his presence known in the offensive end for Montreal (3-3-1, 10 points).

Mihailovic boosted his team-leading totals in goals (four) and assists (three) with one of each in Montreal’s 2-1 victory over Vancouver last Saturday.

While Montreal captain Victor Wanyama labeled Mihailovic as a top talent, defender Alistair Johnston went a step further.

“Djordje Mihailovic is going to be a dark horse for MVP this year,” Johnston said. “I think we need to start that narrative early. Often in MVP voting, it’s a lot about a narrative. Djordje has all the qualities. His stats this year are unbelievable. If you just watch our games, you can see that he’s playing at a different level than anyone else on the field.”

Romell Quioto has scored a goal during each of his last three MLS matches for Montreal.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Room's 4 saves helps Columbus earn 0-0 draw with Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Columbus' Eloy Room had four saves and Tim Melia saved the only shot he faced as Sporting Kansas City and the Crew played to a scoreless tie in MLS play on a windy, rainy Saturday. The Crew (2-3-3) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-1) 8-6 but...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX Sports

MLS Footnotes: Changes paying dividends at LAFC, FC Cincinnati

Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer. Is it too early in the MLS season to talk candidates for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award?. Two months into the 2022 campaign, several bench bosses are building a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, PA
Sports
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

What went wrong for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna continued the Daily Faceoff Show’s newest segment Down and Out, where they talk about all the teams outside the playoff picture and where they can go from here. Today, it’s the Philadelphia Flyers, who started the season strong before falling off a cliff with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wanyama
Person
Dylan Borrero
Person
Lassi Lappalainen
Person
Romell Quioto
Person
Djordje Mihailovic
Person
Andre Blake
Person
Jim Curtin
Person
Alistair Johnston
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#Cf Montreal#The Philadelphia Union#Toronto Fc
NHL

Video Review: WSH @ ARI - 12:55 of the Second Period

Video review confirmed Garnet Hathaway’s stick was above the crossbar's height when it made contract with the puck prior to entering the net. Result: Original call is upheld - No Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed that Garnet Hathaway's stick was above the height of the crossbar when it...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Vancouver, CA
FOX Sports

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
BOSTON, MA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy