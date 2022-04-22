ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Fisherman in Texas finds submerged truck that was stolen in 2014

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sharon Raissi, Tori Bean
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) – A fisherman in Texas caught a lot more than fish on Wednesday.

The angler, who was fishing on the west side of the Lake Jacksonville dam in Jacksonville, detected something unusual on his Garmin Livescope Camera: a pickup truck 20 feet underwater.

The fisherman sent the video to his friend Jon Hargett, who is also a member of a dive team.

“It was just an interesting day on Lake Jacksonville,” said Hargett.

Motorcyclist critically injured after 2-vehicle wreck in Jacksonville

A dive team came out Thursday morning to investigate, and Nexstar’s KETK was there to capture it all.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0hay_0fHBvAJX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAETo_0fHBvAJX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYsmA_0fHBvAJX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyCvv_0fHBvAJX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptvHe_0fHBvAJX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caxWy_0fHBvAJX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZcoK_0fHBvAJX00

With only about a foot of visibility, the divers found a 1999 black Ford F-150 under the water that was last registered in Rusk, Texas. Investigators located the owner and learned that the truck had been stolen in 2014.

“We already knew from sonar pictures provided by Jon Hargett what the vehicle looked like,” diver Billy McDonald said. “So once we made contact, we knew which direction to go and what we were looking for, and we could do that in zero visibility by feel.

A towing and hauling company helped extract the truck from the lake. No one was inside the vehicle, but a diver found a fish swimming in the back. He caught the fish and released it.

“It was interesting to at least see the truck come out of the water, and [I was] relieved to find out there was no souls in the cab, so to speak,” said Hargett. “There was no one involved in that accident.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

US Marshals arrest wanted Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Derek Gulley, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday morning. Rockford Police’s Gang Unit Detectives assisted the Marshals in serving a warrant for Gulley’s arrest at 7:35 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue. Gulley had outstanding warrants for Parole Violation, Domestic Battery, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Rusk, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with murder for 2021 New Years Day killing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Antwone Lee, 25, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Herman Bowser, who was shot to death during a vehicle chase in January 2021. According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a reported car chase and shooting. They […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police arrested man with gun in Mobil parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Freemon Hubbard, 21, was arrested on weapons charges after officers said they spotted him and three other people in masks pull into a Mobil gas station parking lot on Friday. According to Rockford Police, officers were in the 300 block of N. Alpine Road on Friday around 11:55 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisherman#Swimming#Ketk#Nexstar
Motorious

Farm Truck Turned Racing Boat

We’ve seen plenty of creative builds, but we haven’t seen anything quite like this farm truckconverted into a boat. Well, we have seen truck-boat hybrids before, but none looked quite like this one. Plus, what makes this pickup truck gliding across the water even more unique is in at least one video included with this article shows it racing other boats.
ANTIOCH, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy