Every day Boris Johnson clings on, our democracy rots a little bit more

By Jonathan Freedland
The Guardian
 1 day ago
We can’t know for certain how long Boris Johnson will survive as prime minister or whether his departure is indeed, as one of his ministers whispers, “a matter of when, not if”. But there are two things we do know, because they are true right now. We saw vivid evidence of both this week. The first is that his authority is shot. The second is that his continued presence in office is already corroding and corrupting our democratic system, and that this is not a hypothetical threat awaiting us in the future. It is already here.

The proof of his vanished authority came 13 minutes before MPs were due to debate a Labour motion to investigate Johnson on the gravely serious charge of deliberately misleading parliament. Johnson and his team had hoped to order Tory MPs to block it, or at least to delay it. But too many Conservatives refused to do as they were told. They didn’t fancy going into the next election with their faces on opposition leaflets, alongside a reminder that they had voted to cover up Johnson’s lies about partying during lockdown. Downing Street was late getting that message. So late that, with just minutes to go, it had to back down and let Labour have its way.

This, remember, is the new, supposedly streamlined No 10 operation installed by Johnson to replace the previous crowd, who with Johnson at the helm turned the seat of government into a frat house during the first phase of the pandemic. It seems incompetence and lack of nous – starting with the most elementary political skill, namely an ability to count – have been restored to Downing Street. Remember, too, that this is a government that won an 80-seat majority a little over two years ago. Yet now it cannot rely on its own MPs to do its bidding. And so, on Thursday, it had to watch as Labour took back control.

The loss of authority stretches far beyond Westminster. A YouGov poll this week found that 78% of Britons believe Johnson has lied over Partygate. Even among Tory voters, only 17% say he’s told the truth. It seems laughable to speak of “moral authority” and “Boris Johnson” in the same sentence, but it is now plain that the prime minister has none.

Of course, there are some who still credit Johnson with Houdini powers of escapology. They look to next month’s local elections and suspect that Johnson’s critics have erred by prophesying a Tory wipeout. Anything less than that, and the PM will boast of his resilience in defiance of the “gloomsters”. They note, too, that the Commons investigation by the privileges committee could stretch into the autumn, buying the PM precious time.

But there are plenty of Conservatives, not all of them longtime enemies of the PM, who believe that “the dial has shifted”, that the Johnson premiership is now in a state of irreversible decay. A tremor went through many with Thursday’s declaration by Steve Baker that “the gig is up”. It’s not just that Baker is a strident Brexiter: others of that affiliation have abandoned Johnson already, most notably David Davis with his “In the name of God, go” speech in January. No, what matters about Baker is not what he said, but what he might do. “He’s the most lethal organiser,” says one Commons colleague. He won’t be satisfied with a simple statement of withdrawn support for Johnson. “He’ll be installing the telephones.” Add to that the prospect of more fixed-penalty notices – with reports late Friday that a new batch of fines has started to land in Downing Street inboxes – and, as one Tory MP puts it, leaked photographs of the PM “dancing on the Downing Street photocopier”, and they remain convinced that Johnson’s removal is only a matter of time.

Conservatives had been banking on there being no more fines between now and local election day. The Metropolitan police said on Thursday that, helpfully, it would announce no such sanctions until after 5 May. That rather astonishing policy may now be unravelling, but it points to the second political certainty, one that awaits no further confirmation but which is already established: that this scandal and Johnson’s refusal to leave Downing Street are corroding our system of government.

In a healthy democracy, the police would investigate lockdown parties in Downing Street the same way they investigate any other crime. But that is not what has happened. As Adam Wagner, a barrister who has become a specialist on Covid rules, puts it: “Why has the schedule of this investigation been so heavily influenced by what is convenient to the government?”

The pattern is striking, starting with the initial Met refusal to investigate Downing Street parties at all, a position only reversed after a legal challenge. Then came the decision not to interview those involved, instead merely presenting them with a questionnaire. “Everything they’ve done has made it look like special treatment,” Wagner tells me.

To be sure, police guidance suggests officers should avoid doing anything that might “affect or influence the outcome of [an] election”, but a few pages later that same guidance makes the obvious point that “delaying an announcement could itself influence the political outcome”. The Met could have gone either way. It decided to go with the course of action most favourable to the government.

The charitable reading is that all of these decisions – including the initial one, taking on trust Downing Street’s insistence that no rules had been broken, and therefore concluding no police investigation was necessary – arose because the police, in Wagner’s words, “were not prepared for a situation where the government itself was the lawbreaker”. It’s the same problem with the ministerial code, which, custom demands, is enforced by the prime minister. All of these conventions are predicated on an assumption that the PM obeys the rules and the law.

None of that works when a man such as Johnson sits at the apex of our system. On the contrary, his presence there is exposing the fatal flaw in what Peter Hennessy calls the “good chaps theory of government”, the same flaw that Donald Trump revealed in the US constitution: it is not equipped for a bad chap and a party that remains loyal to him.

Every day that Johnson stays, his presence contaminates essential parts of the democratic body politic, the rot spreading through our institutions. Confidence in the police will sink lower: they’ve made themselves look politically partisan. Thanks to them, faith in the even-handedness of the law is diminished. One minister wonders if civil servants are continuing to work from home in part because they are demoralised: they work for a government whose consuming purpose has become nothing more than “the survival of Boris Johnson”.

We don’t need to play the Westminster guessing game about any of this. This damage has already been done. There is something rotten in the state of Britain – and its name is Boris Johnson.

The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

They broke the law and are disgraced. Whatever they do now, shame will cling to Johnson and Sunak

They broke the rules they set for everyone else. Then the prime minister lied and lied again to parliament. “Never before in history has a prime minister broken the law,” Chris Bryant, chair of both the standards and privileges committees, told me this afternoon. “These aren’t just rules; they broke the law.” Johnson’s chancellor, asked if he had attended two Downing Street Christmas parties, told the Commons: “No, Mr Speaker, I did not attend any parties.”
U.K.
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Boris Johnson in India: flying into trouble

By attending the inauguration of a new JCB factory in Gujarat on Thursday, Boris Johnson might have thought he was leaving his troubles behind in Westminster. What harm was there in going in to bat for a successful British business owned by a big Tory donor? Plenty, it transpires. Mr Johnson walked into a major human rights controversy over the use of JCB’s bulldozers in flattening Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi and in states run by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party.
INDIA
The Guardian

Tories face heavy local election losses over Partygate, PM told

Boris Johnson has been told public fury at lockdown-breaking Downing Street parties will result in the Conservatives suffering substantial losses at next month’s local elections, with the possibility that the prime minister may receive further police fines ahead of polling day. Steve Baker, a prominent backbench Tory MP, said...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Boris Johnson's India visit takes place against partygate backdrop

Boris Johnson has barrelled into Gujarat, the first British prime minister to visit the western Indian state, and the first stop on a frenetic two-day trip. Why Gujurat? Because a large number of Gujuratis live in the UK and it's the home state of India's PM Narendra Modi. On the...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Make no mistake – Boris Johnson is kicking the can down the road to buy himself more time in office

Since it was revealed that the prime minister had turned Downing Street into a frat house during the pandemic, he and his loyal foot soldiers have jumped from one excuse to the next to deflect blame. According to them, we must wait for Sue Gray’s report, the Metropolitan Police or an invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin to suddenly see the error of his ways before we can fully judge the situation.This is no coincidence: every time Boris Johnson has kicked the can down the road, he has bought himself more time in office. Instead of coming clean, he has...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Fresh Partygate fines ‘issued’ as PM warned no-confidence vote ‘inevitable’

At least two Downing Street staffers have received police fines for attending a ‘bring your own booze’ event on 20 May, 2020, sources told The Independent.This is the second event that Boris Johnson is known to have attended at which revellers have been given fixed penalty notices.It comes as senior Conservatives have warned the prime minister that a no-confidence vote on him is now inevitable over the Partygate scandal, with one warning the mood had “turned against him”.Tory peer Lord Hayward, the party’s influential polling expert, predicted a vote within months, and former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson given Gandhi’s guide to London during ashram visit

Boris Johnson was presented with a copy of a guide to London written by Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the Indian independence leader’s ashram in Gujarat.The Prime Minister remarked that “vegetarianism costs far less than meat-eating” as he read on Thursday from the book designed to be a guide for how Indians could manage in London in the late 19th century.While flying to India for his two-day visit, Mr Johnson told reporters on the plane his own favourite curry is lamb rogan josh, rather than a meat-free variety.The Sabarmati Ashram, which was the centre of the peace leader’s non-violent...
INDIA
