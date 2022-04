(Lexington, KY, April 21, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Lexington Legends powered five home runs in the season opener. In a tight game that included multiple lead changes, the Lexington Legends edged out the Blue Crabs 5-4 on opening day. Daryl Thompson (L, 0-1) pitched five innings in his first appearance of the 2022 season. Though Thompson […] The post Blue Crabs come up short in the season-opener vs Legends appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO