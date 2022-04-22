ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahipoki partners with Childhelp for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Paradise Valley Independent
Ahipoki and Childhelp are coming together for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Patrons of the fast-casual restaurant Ahipoki can donate directly to Childhelp online or at any of Ahipoki’s locations in California and Arizona through the end of April.

Scottsdale has a location at 2805 N. Scottsdale Rd #103. In addition to Scottsdale, the company operates 21 locations across California and Arizona, with other Valley locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler, Avondale and Queen Creek. The restaurant has a focus on health-conscious California-inspired seafood with a South Pacific flair.

Childhelp worked alongside President Jimmy Carter to establish the first Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1979. Every year, Childhelp works to raise awareness about important actions everyone can take to help stop child abuse.

“We fight child abuse by coming together as a community to ensure that every child has the resources and help they need to escape abusive situations and start on a path of healing,” Childhelp Chief Development Officer Michael Medoro said. “We are grateful to generous partners like Ahipoki who recognize that need and step up to help in big ways.”

Childhelp operates several brick-and-mortar programs in California and Arizona, as well as the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD) and the abuse prevention curriculum Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe. Local programs include the Childhelp Children’s Center of Arizona, Childhelp Group Homes, the Childhelp Merv Griffin residential treatment village, and the Childhelp Foster Family Agency of California.

“During Child Abuse Prevention Month, we wanted to partner with a nonprofit focused on educating the public on child abuse and helping protect children,” said Christine Holtz, director of marketing for Ahipoki. “Childhelp does just that by providing children and families with an abundance of resources in addition to a nationwide hotline monitored 24/7, a safe place for anyone to call or text. We are happy to host a company-wide fundraiser to help support their mission.”

