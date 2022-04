Ke’Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While no reason is being given for his absence, it’s worth noting that Hayes did run into the wall during the game Friday and he may be feeling the after-effects of such a collision. It could also just be a coincidence with Saturday being a regularly scheduled day off for the young Pirates third-baseman. The Pirates haven’t announced if Hayes will be available later in the game today to pinch-hit or play the field.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO