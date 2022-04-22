METRO Shares Ways to Reduce Household Toxins on Earth Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Earth Day, we want to help you with tips on how to be more sustainable in your home. Making small changes can add up big time, according to health and wellness educator Annemarie Sampson.Here are her tips: Turn the water off when brushing your teeth, shaving and washing your hands. Turning off the water when you brush your teeth can save up to three or four gallons of water per person per day. Another way to save water is to run the dishwasher rather than washing dishes by hand. "Don't let the water run, you use about two gallons...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO