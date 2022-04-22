ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Event-filled weekend on tap for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An event-filled weekend is on tap for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. There are a series of events that have already started. Until 5 p.m. Friday, your race bib allows you to enter the museum for free. Earlier Friday morning, runners got a chance...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Saturday severe weather timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 4 Warn Storm Team is tracking another risk of severe weather Saturday Evening across Oklahoma. Storms will form across Western Oklahoma around 3-4 p.m. The timeline for the OKC Metro will be around 6-9 p.m. Large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall will the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Scott
KFOR

Blog: Severe weather moved across much of Oklahoma Saturday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) The 4Warn Storm Team tracked severe weather in Oklahoma Saturday night. The following is a realtime blog during the severe weather coverage. 10:17 p.m. There are power lines down near NE 36th and Luther Road. Please avoid the area. OG&E reports more than 3,500 customers are impacted.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
ABC4

Record breaking weekend weather on tap

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday Utah! We continue our very warm trend that makes our weather feel more like May than late March. This is all thanks to a large high pressure system that is sitting towards the coast of California that will move inland during the next few days. This system is […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOCO

Oklahoma City coffee shop owner earns dream career in sports

They say when you love your job, you'll never work again. But what if your dream career is two jobs? That would require hard work. KOCO 5's Elgin Rucker recently spoke with Brittani Hunter, the owner of the Oklahoma City coffee shop Spiked and a National Basketball Players Association agent. Open the video player above to watch her story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Road Closures#Kokh#The Josh Abbott Band#Covid#First Church Okc
News On 6

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven't been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night's storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Broadway Festivals seeks vendors for July 4th festivities

Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy