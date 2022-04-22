ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Front Range Stage: Shakespeare season is nigh, ‘Twilight Zone, A Parody’ in Lafayette and more

By Mark Collins
Colorado Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal Farm Stage version of George Orwell’s biting satire, through May 21, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org. Ann A no-holds barred portrait of Texas Governor Ann Richards, through May 5, Cherry Creek Theatre Company, Mizel Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; $26-$42;...

www.coloradodaily.com

