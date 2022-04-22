I witnessed the legal weed opening in Colorado, Oregon. Here are lessons N.J. should know | Opinion

Dear Stoner: I’ve seen way more cannabis acceptance in Amsterdam than Denver. I don’t get the Mile High reputation. Dear Kade: Unlike Amsterdam, Denver actually has licensed stores where you can buy cannabis — more per capita than anywhere else in the United States, mind you — and our pot is a helluva lot better than the ’90s weed sold in Amsterdam coffee shops, which could be closed to tourists if that city’s mayor gets her way. I’ll also have you know that Denver was recently ranked #1 and #2 on lists of American stoner cities by Real Estate Witch and LawnStarter, two prestigious companies that we’ve definitely heard of before and that would never create headline-grabbing lists for media plugs.

