MN Reports 10 COVID Deaths/1,464 New Cases

A man in Baldwin County, Georgia has died following a Lone Star tick bite that infected him with the Heartland Virus, Georgia Outdoor News reports. Officials have not identified the man, but they did confirm that the tick-borne virus is relatively new to the state. According to the Centers for...
The new COVID-19 XE variant could be more transmissible than the already highly contagious BA.2 omicron strain, according to an epidemiological update from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, COVID cases across the state remain relatively low, but an upward trend has been noticed recently. Here's what you need to know...
NEW YORK — 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad.
The main reason for the increase in deaths? COVID-19, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work on death statistics.
The agency this month quietly updated its provisional death tally. It showed there were 3.465 million deaths last year,...
A new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation has found that nearly a quarter-million COVID-19 deaths in the United States could have been prevented through vaccination. “We find that approximately 234,000 deaths since June 2021 could have been prevented with primary series vaccination,” reads the report, published Thursday. “These vaccine-preventable deaths represent 60% of all adult COVID-19 deaths since June 2021, and a quarter (24%) of the nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.”
The COVID-related death rate among Americans who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was more than double that of people who received other vaccines, new data from the Omicron surge show. For the week of Jan. 8, as cases of the highly contagious variant surged, the rate of COVID-related deaths...
NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The newest coronavirus (COVID-19) variant — BA.2 — has made its presence known in the Northeast, and is now considered the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, but what do medical experts know about it?. Here’s a short list of...
Dozens of cases of severe hepatitis from several countries are believed to be connected. Hepatitis has affected millions of people worldwide and is a common disease in the liver which may pose moderate to lethal health hazards. In a new article, public health investigators discover the mysterious origins of hepatitis...
(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday. While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels...
U.S. doctors should be on the lookout for unexplained liver inflammation in children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised Thursday (April 21). Affected children should be screened to see if they've been infected with an adenovirus, a type of virus that's been flagged as a potential cause of the condition, the agency noted.
April 22 (UPI) -- COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said 415,000 people died of COVID-19 last year. Only heart disease, with 693,000 deaths, and cancer, at 605,000...
Cases of severe liver infection are on the rise among children throughout the world, the World Health Organization announced Friday. No deaths have been reported among the identified cases, but the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating. The WHO said it was notified on April...
The World Health Organization is investigating a series of severe hepatitis cases in young children. The United Kingdom has identified 74 cases of severe acute hepatitis since an original 10 were reported in central Scotland earlier this month. The cause of the "unexpected significant increase" of cases is "unknown," the WHO said in a news release Friday. The children affected, described by WHO as previously healthy, are between the ages of 11 months and five years old.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health alert Thursday notifying clinicians of a US-based cluster of unexplained cases of liver inflammation in young children, which appear to be part of a puzzling international outbreak that now spans at least 10 countries and two US states. Further Reading.
