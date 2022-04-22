ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento to get its own Hanami Line

SacTree unveils plans for new cherry grove overlooking Sacramento River at Matsui Park. A special place to celebrate cherry blossom time is coming to Sacramento’s river front. On April 14, the Sacramento Tree Foundation unveiled plans to transform a lawn overlooking the Sacramento River into a Hanami Line...

