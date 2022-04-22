ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Defeated 4-2 in SEC Championships Second Round by Vanderbilt

Cover picture for the articleNo. 46 Ole Miss Women’s Tennis (13-11) lost 4-2 in the second round of the SEC Tennis Championships versus No. 31 Vanderbilt (16-8) on Thursday. The match was played at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Rebels were the No. 9 seed in the tournament and Vanderbilt was the No....

