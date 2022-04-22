ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Outagamie deputies poke fun at scammer posing as Sgt.

By Brenda Ordonez
wearegreenbay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is poking fun while also calling attention to a scammer that has been posing as one of their sergeants. In a recent Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared that they have...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Outagamie County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Outagamie County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammer#Sgt#Wfrv
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for April 21, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy