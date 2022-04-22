ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THEY’RE BACK – HUMMINGBIRDS, THAT IS

Cover picture for the articleYou may already know a lot about these beautiful creatures but it seems like every time I pick up a garden magazine, I find something new to learn about them. Early April is definitely the time to increase your knowledge base so that when they do show up, you are ready...

Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
Morning Sun

Choose plants in your garden to support bees and butterflies

One of the largest threats to bees is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources.It’s no secret that healthy bee and butterfly populations are often harbingers of a healthy environment. One of the largest threats to bees and butterflies today is a lack of safe habitat where they can build homes and find a variety of nutritious food sources — making it more important than ever to support those populations.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Plant sunflowers and lavender to save garden species, says RSPB

Plant sunflowers and lavender in your garden this spring to reverse the decline of previously common garden species, the RSPB has urged the British public. The bird charity has launched a “nature on your doorstep” campaign to highlight that UK gardens and balconies combined cover 4,000sq km, an area more than twice the size of Greater London. Together these connected habitats could help reverse the fortunes of species including starlings, bumblebees and hedgehogs.
ANIMALS
deseret.com

This popular landscape tree is ‘worse than murder hornets!’

The tree was first brought to America to save the failing native pear crop a century ago — which it did. Over the years, it has been planted nearly everywhere as a beautiful, hardy and drought-tolerant landscape tree. The Callery pear, with its profusion of white blossoms and two dozen offspring cultivars, was an American hero for a time.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
WJON

Raptor Center Recommends Taking Bird Feeders Down

We are hearing conflicting reports on what to do with our yard bird feeders regarding the recent outbreak of Avian Influenza, which is a virus that has several strains, with some being more dangerous than others. Some birds can carry AI (Avian Influenza) without getting sick, like swans, geese, and...
ANIMALS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Lines blur between hummingbird seasons

For area hummingbird fans, the spring equinox has traditionally been a handy reminder to put nectar feeders back up and begin to keep a watchful eye out for the first spritely black-chinned hummingbird to appear in our yards. That connection is still valid, for the most part, but in the past couple of decades the seasonal movements of some of the other hummingbird species have become a little more fluid and less predictable.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Corning Observer

Nights of hard frost devastates almond crop

A week of hard night freezes followed by stiff north winds left almond orchards decimated in the Upper Sacramento Valley, leaving growers with nothing to do but look ahead to next year's crop. Trees once full of blossoms and the promise of a bumper crop in February, stood over a...
AGRICULTURE

