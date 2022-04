Yankees fans started throwing debris at the Cleveland Guardians. Fans have been getting out of hand for a while now. Not just in New York, but across the country. Encounters between fans and players are spiking and it’s mostly caused by fans who are dehumanizing athletes. That’s exactly what we saw in New York on Saturday when a bunch of classless Yankees fans started throwing debris at Oscar Mercado and Myles Straw.

