Collierville teacher accepts prestigious fellowship

Only one teacher in Tennessee is recognized each year for the prestigious James Madison Memorial Fellowship. This year, that educator is Allison Collier, advanced-placement U.S. History teacher from Collierville Schools.

Congress established the James Madison Memorial Foundation in 1986 as a way to boost the instruction around the United States Constitution in middle and high schools.

Allison Collier, who teaches advanced placement history at Collierville High, was selected by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation as its 2022 Tennessee Fellow. (Courtesy Collierville Schools)

The foundation pays for fellows to pursue a master’s degree in American History, political science, or government. This summer, Collier plans to begin furthering her knowledge of American History at Ashland University in Ohio.

“We are extremely proud of Mrs. Collier and her selection as the 2022 James Madison Memorial Foundation Fellow representative for the state of Tennessee,” Collierville High School Principal Roger Jones said in a release. “Mrs. Collier is a consummate professional dedicated to educating our students about the indelible democracy of these United States of America and the history which has shaped the very fabric of our national government. I cannot think of an individual more worthy of this prestigious honor.”

Fellows must also take a required course — Foundations of American Constitutionalism — in Washington through Georgetown University. The course is taught by leaders, teachers and public figures, includes meetings with U.S. government officials and field trips to important historical sites.

Collier is the first Collierville teacher to receive the honor since the district’s inception in 2013, although former Collierville High teacher Susan Hines won in 2011 when the school was part of legacy Shelby County Schools. Hines now teaches at Christian Brothers High School.