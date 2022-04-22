ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 Is on Sale for a Limited Time

By Entrepreneur Store
 1 day ago

Looking for ways to work smarter and be more productive in 2022? You need software that can help you stay on the cutting edge and work seamlessly.

Microsoft Office has been the world's leading office suite for decades, which is why it's always in hot demand. Not every entrepreneur can afford to add it to their repertoire given the price tag. But with this special Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License , you can. Plus, this deal is finally on sale again for just $49.99 (reg. $349), but only for a limited time.

This special lifetime license from TopFastKeys allows you to get Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for a great deal this year. TopFastKeys specializes in genuine license keys at wholesale prices, with an easy order process to let you purchase, download, and activate fast. That's why they've received a 4.2/5 star rating on TrustPilot.

This bundle is designed for small businesses that want the classic Office apps and email for one low price. The bundle includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote — everything you need for your business installed on a single Mac. Each program is the full 2021 version and offers all future updates with no monthly or annual subscription fees. Pay once, and you've got it all. With instant delivery and download, you'll be ready to go in a moment's notice and have access to free customer service whenever you need. You'll also receive a one-year warranty on license keys to ensure they're up to snuff.

Word processing, data management, email, communication, note taking — all the basics of Microsoft Office will soon be at your disposal. Give your workflow an upgrade. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for 85 percent off $349 at just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

