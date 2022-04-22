ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

$40 million awarded to U of I for growing science research

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzl29_0fHBp8qa00

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) was awarded significant funding to further their research in the science/technology realm.

During a news conference Friday morning at UIUC, Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan–head of the National Science Foundation (NSF), said the university has been advancing science, technology and engineering for the last several years and believes it will continue to do so. He–along with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), announced $40 million will be given to the university.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035gvI_0fHBp8qa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Xyof_0fHBp8qa00

NSF awarded $15 million for the expeditions and computing program and $25 million for advanced cyber infrastructure at the U of I.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate Earth Day then to expand and grow science and the education of it,” said Sen. Durbin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign County, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
WCIA

PHOTOS: Alcohol impairment goggles driving challenge on university campus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The UIS Police Department hosted a Fatal Vision Alcohol Impairment Goggles driving challenge on Thursday. The challenge was a part of the Springfest event. Officials said the driving challenge helped to teach students about the effects of driving while intoxicated, as they tried to avoid hitting orange cones on the course.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Women slain inside ‘Santa Muerte’ shrine in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Oaxaca, Mexico, are investigating a deadly attack against three women inside a shrine to the Santa Muerte – an icon often worshiped by drug traffickers. The Wednesday attack in the town of Ejutla claimed the lives of two women ages...
EL PASO, TX
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for help in murder investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened on Valentine’s Day. On February 14, officers were dispatched to a house on North 12th Street at around 9 p.m. for a wellness check. When they went inside the house, they found […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I research opening door for new drugs to treat untreatable diseases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois research team has recently discovered a way to produce a special class of molecule that could open the door for new drugs to treat untreatable diseases. Organic derivatives of ammonia, called amines, are one of the most prevalent structures found in medicine today. According to officials, more than 40 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Engineering#College#Uiuc#Nsf#The U Of I#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Ameren warning customers about rates going up

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You need to prepare for some sticker shock when you get your power bill this summer. Ameren is warning customers their rates will be going up. They said it is because of issues with global supplies. They are estimating up to a $13 increase per month on power bills. Supplies of energy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Holzman retiring, Kuper leaving Illini volleyball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A promising Illini career has come to an end earlier than anyone was hoping for, Illinois volleyball junior Ellie Holzman announced on her Instagram that she has medically retired from playing. “I am medically retiring from the sport that I gave 16 years of my life to,” wrote Holzman. “It ends for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Two officers bitten in struggle with suspect

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers. The charges allege […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Carle’s split with Aetna Medicare affects patients beyond Champaign-Urbana

Christie Clinic “believes” primary care doctors back in-network CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Nearly 8,000 state retirees, concentrated in central Illinois, were sold a health insurance plan based on an inflated directory of doctors. In reality, Aetna Medicare customers in metro Champaign-Urbana actually had access to about half of the listed provider options, and patients in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate 121st home in Champaign Co.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will dedicate its 121st house next week for a mother and her son. Courtney Frazier was born and raised in Champaign and currently works as a Direct Services professional. She learned about Habitat from her mom, who has been a Habitat resident since 2008. Frazier […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Stolen firearms recovered in burglary investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 20 stolen firearms have been recovered in an investigation of a burglary that happened on April 11 in rural Cantrall. On April 11, Sangamon County Deputies went to a house on Strode Road after the homeowner reported numerous firearms and a large amount of ammunition were stolen from […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy