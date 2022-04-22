ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Here are 6 things to do in Laredo this weekend

By Robin Bradshaw, Texas Digital Reporter
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hv2eV_0fHBp0mm00
Ready for the weekend? Here's a roundup of events happening in town this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With spring in full bloom, it's time to get out and have a little fun in the warmer weather with friends and family. That said, here's a roundup of events happening in town this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This weekend Laredo is hosting the annual Por Vida International Tattoo Festival, a few live music events and a community-based clean-up, here's a roundup of events happening around Laredo this weekend.

Por Vida International Tattoo Festival

WHERE: Webb County Pavilion located at 7268 E Saunders St. Laredo, TX 78041

WHEN: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Fri.-Sat and 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Sun, April 22-24

COST: $15 - $25 | Tickets are sold at the door

WHAT TO EXPECT: A variety of tattoo artists, music, food trucks and adult beverages. For more information visit Por Vida Tatoo International Festival's Facebook page .

LLPC Festival 4 Life Color Run (4k)

WHERE: North Central Park 10202 International Blvd. Laredo, TX

WHEN: 7 a.m. Sat. April 23

COST: $20 online registration or $25 at the event.

WHAT TO EXPECT: All ages are welcome to participate in the running event. Register early to receive a free event T-shirt. Visit the Zapata Runners website for more information.








Rotary International Rio Grande Cleanup

WHERE : Parque España (Santa Rita) Park, 83 Prada Machin Laredo, TX 78046

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Sun., April 24

COST: A charity and volunteer-based event

WHAT TO EXPECT: A community-based volunteer clean-up event for all ages. For more information, contact Keep Laredo Beautiful at (956) 794-1650 or via e-mail at keeplaredobeautiful@ci.laredo.tx.us

Better Strangers with guests Justin Lorencez

WHERE: Cultura Beer Garden, 216 Salinas Ave. Laredo, TX 78041

WHEN: 9 p.m. Fri., April 22

COST: $5 | Pre-sale ticket information available at Eventbrite

WHAT TO EXPECT: A live concert event by a Miami-based band that describes its style as an array of musical genres including hip hop, hard rock, psychedelic, metal, progressive and grunge. For more information visit the band's website .

The Veer Union

WHERE: 3920 San Bernardo Ave. Laredo, TX 78041

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m. Fri., April 22

COST: $10 - $12 | Ticket information available at Eventbrite.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Canadian rock band will perform at the Wonder Lounge with two opening rock bands: 2 Shadows and Madzilla.

Family Night "Under the Stars"

WHERE: Jovita Idar Park 6002 Thomas Ave. Laredo, TX 70841

WHEN: Starts at 3 p.m. Sat-San April 23-24

COST: Participants are responsible for bringing personal items and tents

WHAT TO EXPECT: This city-sponsored event invites the community to Jovita Idar Park for a number of activities as well as the opportunity to camp at the park overnight. Activities will include swimming, bike riding, kayaking, archery, movies and lawn games. Children must be accompanied by an adult, for more information call 1-956-729-4670.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Spring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Food Truck#Santa Rita#Fri Sat#Sun#Llpc Festival 4 Life#Parque Espa A
CultureMap San Antonio

Stunning San Antonio-area ranch flows onto the market at $54.5 million

A 2,269-acre ranch for sale near Boerne is a water lover’s dream. Less Ranch, which just hit the market at $54.5 million, could aptly be renamed Aqua Ranch. The Hill Country property features two lakes, several ponds, more than four miles of creek tributaries, nearly 1.3 miles of Frederick Creek frontage, and almost 1.8 miles of springs and other waterways. Furthermore, large sycamore trees indicate that additional water systems sit underground.
BOERNE, TX
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Water services interrupted in south Laredo

Water services have been interrupted in the area of Aguila Azteca Drive and Bob Bullock-Loop 20, the City of Laredo announced Tuesday. "Water services will be interrupted temporarily on April 19 due to a busted 12-inch line from a private contractor project," the announcement read. "Crews are isolating the area and water services will be restored within the hour. However, users close to the affected area will be experiencing low pressure. "The current affected areas are City Hall Annex, Concord Hills, SAC, Judith Zaffirini Elementary and Gonzalez Middle School. "For additional information, please contact the City of...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Laredo Morning Times

Study: Laredo ranks No. 13 safest city in US

The Laredo Police Department lauded the recent high ranking of the city in SmartAsset's list of Safest Cities in American 2022, which has Laredo in 13th place. The site indicated that their methods included analysis of different types of crime, vehicle mortality rate and the engagement of the population in excessive drinking.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
827
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy