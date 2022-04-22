Here are 6 things to do in Laredo this weekend

Ready for the weekend? Here's a roundup of events happening in town this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With spring in full bloom, it's time to get out and have a little fun in the warmer weather with friends and family. That said, here's a roundup of events happening in town this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This weekend Laredo is hosting the annual Por Vida International Tattoo Festival, a few live music events and a community-based clean-up, here's a roundup of events happening around Laredo this weekend.

Por Vida International Tattoo Festival

WHERE: Webb County Pavilion located at 7268 E Saunders St. Laredo, TX 78041

WHEN: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Fri.-Sat and 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Sun, April 22-24

COST: $15 - $25 | Tickets are sold at the door

WHAT TO EXPECT: A variety of tattoo artists, music, food trucks and adult beverages. For more information visit Por Vida Tatoo International Festival's Facebook page .

LLPC Festival 4 Life Color Run (4k)

WHERE: North Central Park 10202 International Blvd. Laredo, TX

WHEN: 7 a.m. Sat. April 23

COST: $20 online registration or $25 at the event.



WHAT TO EXPECT: All ages are welcome to participate in the running event. Register early to receive a free event T-shirt. Visit the Zapata Runners website for more information.

















Rotary International Rio Grande Cleanup

WHERE : Parque España (Santa Rita) Park, 83 Prada Machin Laredo, TX 78046

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Sun., April 24

COST: A charity and volunteer-based event

WHAT TO EXPECT: A community-based volunteer clean-up event for all ages. For more information, contact Keep Laredo Beautiful at (956) 794-1650 or via e-mail at keeplaredobeautiful@ci.laredo.tx.us

Better Strangers with guests Justin Lorencez

WHERE: Cultura Beer Garden, 216 Salinas Ave. Laredo, TX 78041

WHEN: 9 p.m. Fri., April 22

COST: $5 | Pre-sale ticket information available at Eventbrite

WHAT TO EXPECT: A live concert event by a Miami-based band that describes its style as an array of musical genres including hip hop, hard rock, psychedelic, metal, progressive and grunge. For more information visit the band's website .

The Veer Union

WHERE: 3920 San Bernardo Ave. Laredo, TX 78041

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m. Fri., April 22

COST: $10 - $12 | Ticket information available at Eventbrite.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Canadian rock band will perform at the Wonder Lounge with two opening rock bands: 2 Shadows and Madzilla.

Family Night "Under the Stars"

WHERE: Jovita Idar Park 6002 Thomas Ave. Laredo, TX 70841

WHEN: Starts at 3 p.m. Sat-San April 23-24

COST: Participants are responsible for bringing personal items and tents

WHAT TO EXPECT: This city-sponsored event invites the community to Jovita Idar Park for a number of activities as well as the opportunity to camp at the park overnight. Activities will include swimming, bike riding, kayaking, archery, movies and lawn games. Children must be accompanied by an adult, for more information call 1-956-729-4670.