Cleveland, OH

Could These Lights Be An Alien Sighting In Cleveland?

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cleveland residents noticed a string of white lights lighting up the night sky late Thursday night, and their first thought was obvious; however, this was not aliens .

Astronomer Jay Reynolds told FOX8 that the phenomena has a logical explanation. The light that residents saw was an internet connection satellite that is operated by SpaceX called, "Starlink." There is an online tracker that people can access to locate the whereabouts of the Starlink satellites and last night, Starlink-G4-14 was lighting up the sky in northeast Ohio.

Bobbi Hawk , one of the residents that saw the lights, described the occurrence to FOX8 :

“There seemed to be a humming noise coming from the object , then it slowly faded away. There were no clouds in the sky to hide it, yet it disappeared. We both were staring at it until it disappeared after about 15-30 seconds…Different than an airplane. I did not catch the object fading away, as I was in awe of what was happening. Different than anything I have ever seen.”

Forbes said that Starlink Internet is currently available in 29 countries, but will soon be utilized all over the world. It is very high-speed and high-priced, but it is definitely not aliens.

Cleveland, OH
