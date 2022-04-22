ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Six Elmira Correctional Facility COs Injured in Inmate Attacks

By Lucas Day
 1 day ago
Two separate attacks at the Elmira Correctional Facility injured a half-dozen corrections officers. That’s according to the union that represents the officers. They report the first assault happened last Thursday...

