Kansas City, MO

Moving into Kate Spade spot on Country Club Plaza: A shop that helps abuse survivors

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

Locally owned Tirza Design is taking the former Kate Spade New York space on the Country Club Plaza.

Described as a mission-driven shop, a percentage of profits will go to local nonprofits supporting survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse, as well as ones working with refugees and combating poverty.

The brand features survivor-made earrings of high-quality gold-filled or sterling silver for sustainability. It also will sell ceramics, home goods and gifts — mostly from local survivors, and have upscale, gently used consignment clothing. Some of the funds will go to job skill training and workshops, and headshots for resumes.

“When you are shopping ‘small’ you are buying local and combating trafficking and exploitation by empowering women locally,” said owner Nikkie Affholter.

She founded Tirza Design in 2020 as an online business. She also sells the goods in Made in Kansas City stores and The Black Pantry in midtown.

Affholter plans a May 14 opening at 321 Nichols Road with complimentary rose lemonade and a free gift with purchase. She has a one-year lease.

She also plans pop-ups with local artists and makers.

Affholter said Tirza (teer-zah) is a Hebrew word from the Bible meaning, “she is my delight.”

“No longer slaves or victims. But delighted in — and have intrinsic worth because they are made in the God’s image,” she said in an email follow-up. “We want to inspire advocates and activists that embody this message through the fashion that they wear.”

Nikkie Affholter, owner of Tirza Design. Tirza Design

Kate Spade closed on the Plaza in January after more than a decade.

Upscale retailer closing after more than a decade in Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza

The Kansas City Star

