ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh, a nonprofit in Dougherty County, planted a community garden at Putney Park. Lafaysha Handy is a volunteer from Turner Job Corps. “My aunt actually owns a farm, so I wanted to go out and just get the experience for myself, cause I don’t get the chance to go out there a lot,” Handy said. “I hope to get a little bit more knowledge about when to plant the plants and how long they’ll live and things like that.”

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO