North Central Ohio Solid Waste District to meet

A task force formed to look at issues related to the city of Leavenworth’s trash collection service will begin meeting next month. Leavenworth city commissioners approved the seven members of the new Solid Waste Citizens Task Force during a meeting Tuesday. The group is scheduled to have its first...
ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “West-central Ohio: A nexus of the American railroad,” with Perry Bush at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at the St. Marys Community Public Library, 140 S. Chestnut Street, St. Marys. The event is free and open to the public.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine sided with commercial property developers and owners by signing a bill that blunts school districts’ ability to challenge undervalued properties at county boards of revision. In the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, House Bill 126 could result in an 80% reduction from what it...
Photo of money on tablePhoto by pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know that billions of dollars are available for many people whether you own or rent your home? Here's how it works: the money comes from the federal government and is distributed to state and local agencies.
LIMA — You may see a 100-year old house in an old neighborhood in Lima. Sayam Ibrahim sees an opportunity. That’s why he and his partners recently purchased 98 rental homes throughout the city, with plans to buy 44 more by July and perhaps reach 300 homes within a few years.
FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill this week that hampers school districts’ ability to challenge undervalued commercial property at boards of revision and is likely to shift the tax burden to residential taxpayers. We’re talking about DeWine’s decision to sell out his constituents in favor...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not long ago, marijuana was illegal throughout the entire country. Now, cannabis is currently legal for recreational use in 18 states, including Michigan, and legal for medical use in 37 states, including Ohio. Ohio lawmakers introduced a bill on April 20, a day synonymous with smoking...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill promoting the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative” COVID-19 treatment drugs was introduced Thursday at the Statehouse. Introduced by Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) in the late hours Thursday, House Bill 631 protects and encourages the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
A sure sign of spring, hummingbirds are migrating back to Ohio. The ruby-throated hummingbird generally returns to the Cincinnati area as early as mid-April or early May, according. The tiny birds — one of the world's smallest, weighing less than an ounce — breed in much of North America in...
EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — Ted Hawk had been preparing for his brother’s death for several years. His older brother, Jim, had two requests. “He said, ‘First thing is I want to spend a night in the house and have calling hours there,’” Ted said. Should...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Debunked conspiracy theories made by elected officials in Ohio has prompted a federal investigation into the state’s administration of elections. Along with Texas, Florida and Arizona, two U.S. House committees announced their intention to investigate Ohio’s efforts to combat election-related misinformation and disinformation. “Over the past year, several states have passed […]
AMELIA, Ohio — "He played Santa Claus for many years for kids," Tommy Holcomb said. "I knew him as dad and Santa dad." Holcomb's happy memories of his late father, a Vietnam veteran, are tainted by what he considers inadequate care at Sunrise Manor nursing home in Amelia and a separate facility in Hamilton County.
(The Center Square) – A grassroots organization trying to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio took another step forward when two state lawmakers introduced the group’s proposed legislation. If the General Assembly fails to act and pass the language within a four-month deadline outlined by the Ohio...
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For years, school districts have been able to go to the courts and fight for more tax dollars when they felt property values were too low. Ultimately, those decisions could affect the property taxes you and the businesses around you payout each year. But this week,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Large crowds are expected in Delaware County Saturday as preparations are underway for the Donald Trump rally. This means traffic will be heavy at times. If you're planning on being in Delaware, drivers can expect a road closure. Pennsylvania Avenue, in front of the fairgrounds,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Ohio lawmakers celebrated World Weed Day on 4/20 in their own way. In an effort to pressure state lawmakers to consider a ballot initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio, Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) introduced the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol’s initiative to the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For Gov. Mike DeWine to win re-election, he first has to stave off challengers running to his right. Former Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci and Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone are DeWine’s top opponents, trying to convince voters they have more conservative credibility. Former state lawmaker Ron Hood is also running, […]
Comments / 0