ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Southwest Middle/High School in Grand Rapids closing early due to 'facilities issue'

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Southwest Middle/High School are being sent home early due to a facility-related issue, Grand Rapids Public Schools said Friday. GRPS says the...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 1

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
My Magic GR

Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Saginaw News

COVID outbreaks at Michigan schools infect 45 students, staff

Michigan health officials identified 51 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, of which eight involved K-12 schools. School outbreaks were spread across three counties including Bay, Washtenaw and Wayne. In total, 45 students and staff tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to a state health department report published Monday, April 18. Among...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News 13onyourside Com
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Michigan mother: What happened to Dee Ann Warner?

TIPTON, Mich. – Many people are determined to get answers about Dee Ann Warner, a missing 52-year-old mother of five who vanished in April 2020. Family members suspect foul play, but the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says it needs more to go on, and they’re renewing their request for help from the public.
TIPTON, MI
Cars 108

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Waitress Surprised by Over $900 Tip

The group Generosity Lunch has done it again! Another server in the Grand Rapids area has received a huge tip. Generosity Lunch is a group of local residents who like to eat lunch with friends. Once a month, a group of people assemble at an area restaurant. Everyone attending brings $100 and all the money is gathered before the lunch starts. The group then order their individual lunches off the menu and enjoy their meal while having great conversations with others at the table. When the bill arrives, the total for the lunch is subtracted from the collected money -- and the remaining funds are given to the server as a tip.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Special education funding on ballot in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An election proposal local schools say is critical: The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) will ask voters to approve millions in special education funding via a millage request on the May ballot. The money, administrators said, would patch a decades-old gap. “For over 40...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy