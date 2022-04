It’s the villain’s turn to shine in Universal Dreamworks’ new animated feature, The Bad Guys, which opens in theaters this weekend. Essentially The Suicide Squad for kids, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel, with a screenplay from Etan Cohen, who adapted the film from the children’s book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey. Sam Rockwell takes the lead as the voice of Mr. Wolf, the leader of a pack of criminal animals to decide to pretend to reform their villainous ways. But what happens when it turns out these bad dogs actually want to be good boys?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO