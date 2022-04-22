Charlotte Hornets dismiss coach James Borrego

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets have fired head coach James Borrego, team officials confirmed Friday.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons, said Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets.”

The news comes just over a week since the Hornets suffered a blow-out loss in the NBA Playoff play-in tournament – the second time in as many years.

The squad won 43 games last season, 10-more than the previous season’s COVID-shortened schedule, and finished 10 th in the Eastern Conference.

Statistically, the Hornets finished with its highest offensive rating in franchise history – placing them eighth in the NBA.

The defense, however, ranked 22 nd out of 30 teams.

Kupchak said the team will begin the search for the Hornets’ new head coach immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

