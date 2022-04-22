ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets dismiss coach James Borrego

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODJND_0fHBkRy100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets have fired head coach James Borrego, team officials confirmed Friday.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons, said Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets.”

The news comes just over a week since the Hornets suffered a blow-out loss in the NBA Playoff play-in tournament – the second time in as many years.

The squad won 43 games last season, 10-more than the previous season’s COVID-shortened schedule, and finished 10 th in the Eastern Conference.

Breaking down the Hornets’ season-ending loss and the future

Statistically, the Hornets finished with its highest offensive rating in franchise history – placing them eighth in the NBA.

The defense, however, ranked 22 nd out of 30 teams.

Kupchak said the team will begin the search for the Hornets’ new head coach immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
James Borrego
The Spun

Charlotte Reportedly Makes Decision On Head Coach

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly parting ways with head coach James Borrego. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Charlotte franchise is dismissing Borrego. The Hornets went 43-39 under his watch last season. This is a pretty surprising decision. The Hornets were on a steady, upward trajectory each...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Operations#Covid#The Associated Press#Queen City News
fadeawayworld.net

Shams Charania Reveals That Michael Jordan Was The "Ultimate Decision Maker" That Got James Borrego Fired From Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are a solid young team, led by star point guard LaMelo Ball. Coach James Borrego has recently been fired by the Charlotte Hornets. While Borrego has increased the team's win total each season since the 2019-20 season, it is clear that he wasn't the right coach to move forward and get them to the playoffs and eventually the championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
Yardbarker

Three Reasons Why Firing James Borrego Was the Wrong Decision

It came as a complete shock on Friday when the Hornets decided to relieve James Borrego of his duties after serving four years as the head coach. Not only did I not see this move coming, but I also think it was the wrong decision by team owner Michael Jordan and GM Mitch Kupchak.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

NBA playoffs 2022: Could Khris Middleton and Devin Booker's injuries spell doom for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns?

How much will injuries to NBA All-Stars affect the chances of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns getting back to the Finals?. On back-to-back nights, the Bucks and Suns saw key players leave their Game 2 losses because of injuries. On Tuesday, it was Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who was diagnosed with a hamstring strain. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that Booker suffered a Grade I strain, which typically has a timetable of two to three weeks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy