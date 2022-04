The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance applauds the City of Vickburg’s decision to opt in and participate in the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. As neighboring municipalities have opted out, or are considering an opt-out, the city of Vicksburg is taking a stand in supporting patients and their access to quality healthcare. MCPA strongly supports the most convenient access for eligible patients to medical cannabis and strongly supports the city’s decision.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO