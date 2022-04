NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver lost control, crashing through the wall of an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the driver crashed through a brick wall of an apartment on the Cottages Apartments on the 1000 block of University Parkway. They responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. to find the driver uninjured. They say the driver told police she lost control of the car.

