ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Plans to transform a Downtown San Jose park into a big outdoor music venue move forward

hoodline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to totally transform St. James Park in downtown San Jose are moving forward amid a bitter battle. In a recent ruling in Santa Clara County Superior Court, a judge upheld an environmental impact report and historic preservation permit, which allows the city of San Jose and the private foundation Levitt...

hoodline.com

Comments / 3

Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose to lease VTA lot for safe parking program

Unhoused people living in their RVs will soon be able to sleep safely at a sanctioned location in South San Jose. City officials told homeless advocates this week that San Jose is almost ready to sign a 5-year lease with VTA to start a new safe parking program at the Santa Teresa station’s parking lot. The... The post San Jose to lease VTA lot for safe parking program appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Eater

Shake Shack Adds to Its Bay Area Empire With 2 New Locations

The People love a Shake Shack, and now the New York-based chain has plans to bring more ShackBurgers to the Bay Area: SFGATE reports Shake Shack is set to open new locations at both Stonestown Galleria and Bay Street Emeryville. Another possible location in Walnut Creek is unconfirmed, but the company is noticeably advertising jobs for a restaurant at that spot on the Shake Shack website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

A tale of two East San Jose council candidates

The local Democratic party condemned one San Jose City Council candidate for his alleged past, but has completely ignored the criminal history of another candidate. Over the last few weeks, three local Democratic clubs in the South Bay denounced District 5 candidate and San Jose Planning Commission chair Rolando Bonilla because 20-year old allegations of domestic abuse.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown San Jose#Music Venue#City Council
San José Spotlight

Election 2022: The race for San Jose mayor

Six candidates are competing to become mayor of San Jose—a coveted political position in Silicon Valley that comes with a host of complex problems. Mayor Sam Liccardo, who was elected in 2014, terms out at the end of the year, and a gaggle of councilmembers and political unknowns are fighting to replace him and lead the... The post Election 2022: The race for San Jose mayor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
CBS San Francisco

Neighbors Rally To Keep San Francisco YoYo’s Restaurant Open

By Reed Cowan, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) –- KPIX 5 viewers are the reason our follow up story about a restaurant in jeopardy is up and running. We first told you the story of Joseph and Lydia at a mom and pop eatery called YOYO’s on Pacific. Their landlord had sent them a letter for more money. For Joseph and Lydia, it was too much, having survived the pandemic. Lydia told us she may have to close her doors. Fast forward three days later, and KPIX viewers came forward to save YOYO’s. “We love them. They are a part of this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose plants trees to start “pocket forests”

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, the city of San Jose celebrated Earth Day by planting dozens of trees.  The city and its partners kicked off an effort to improve the tree canopy across the city. In Bay Point Park in North San Jose, volunteers planted 30 trees. These are oaks and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

It’s all about sports at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

Santa Clara County has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then—no deal. Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced this week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy