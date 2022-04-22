ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PUBG Update Reverts One Map and Adds a New Weapon

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest PUBG: Battlegrounds update is out now, and with the release of Update 17.1 comes a new weapon for players to use as well as an old version of an existing map. That new weapon is the ACE32 which has been added for players to use in every map, an...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Lost Ark Update Adds New Class and Region, Patch Notes Revealed

Lost Ark's big April update has arrived, and with it comes a new class, a new continent, and the expected set of patch notes to detail everything that's changed. This update is one that was previewed before back whenever the roadmap for April and May was shared towards the start of the month with both the new Glaivier class and the South Vern content revealed previously. The actual patch notes themselves are new, however, so even if you were already looking forward to those two features, you've got other changes to account for as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg#Video Game#Loot Truck
GamesRadar+

Ubisoft confirms "Project Q" is real after leaked footage of new PvP game pops up online

Just hours after leaked footage of a new, and - at the time - unannounced PvP game popped up online, Ubisoft has confirmed that "Project Q" is real. Whilst only referring to the game by its codename for now, Ubisoft says the "innovative and modern PvP battle arena game" is still in "early development", although the leak seems to have originated from the "first playable closed test" that had been designed to get early feedback from players about the "concept of the game and on the core gameplay experience".
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Leak Reveals New Free Games

A new Nintendo Switch Online leak has revealed some nostalgic games coming to the subscription service on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The leak comes the way of Twitter and features footage of an alleged master version of the Nintendo Switch Online NES application, which, when compared to the current version, reveals some games coming to the subscription service, games and series like Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Mega Man, and Castlevania.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting PS3 Cult Classic

Nintendo Switch is getting a cult classic from two console generations ago that was technically available on both PS3 and Xbox 360, but it was more popular on the former. The game in question is El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, and what console you played it on at release is no longer relevant. What's relevant is that it's coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, though there's no word of when exactly.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus First Free PS1, PS2 Games Appear Online

The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Best PS4 Games for 2022

It's been over a year since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, but getting your hands on Sony's next-gen console is still almost as difficult as it was on launch day. But don't worry, your trusty PlayStation 4 still has plenty to offer. Right now, the device has a huge catalogue of new games and old classics, and plenty of next-gen titles are still playable on this older console, including recent hits like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adding One of the Best Assassin's Creed Games

Xbox Game Pass is gearing up to add one of the best games in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creedseries to the subscription platform in the near future. Over the past year or so, Game Pass and Ubisoft have been partnering on a more regular basis. Titles like Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege are two of the most notable games that have landed on the platform in recent memory. Now, in the coming months, Ubisoft's biggest franchise of all is set to arrive on Game Pass for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Report Reveals Future of Ghost Recon

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Simpsons: Hit & Run devs explain how they were influenced by GTA 3

The Simpsons: Hit & Run developers have explained how they were hugely influenced by Grand Theft Auto III, and looked for guidance from Rockstar's established series. Christopher Mitchell, Steve Bocksa and Nigel Brooke, developers of Simpsons: Hit & Run, spoke to Retro Gamer about the influence and thought process behind the game. Mitchell claims “if there was no GTA III, there wouldn’t have been a Simpsons: Hit & Run”. Instead of mimicking Liberty City, however, Hit & Run brought to life the fantasy world of Springfield. The team started out trying to replicate areas shown in the show, eventually building a racecourse through the city as inspired by GTA III. A major issue during production, however, was the driving AI; NPCs had trouble navigating tight narrow spaces, limiting how quickly vehicles could go. Exhilarating speed isan essential factor in GTA games, so after feedback from testers the problem was fixed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Previews 3 New Season 2 Modes

With Halo Infinite Season 2 finally getting a May 2nd release date, developer 343 Industries has begun showing off more of the content players can expect from the next season. We've seen some of the new maps the game's getting already, and now, we've gotten a look at three more game modes that'll be added next season: King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing. Those should sound familiar to people that played past Halo games or at least those who've played shooters in general, but 343 provided breakdowns of them regardless to better explain how they work.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Dev Confirms No Roadmap Exists, Must "Reset" Expectations

More sad news has hit Marvel's Avengers as a developer has stated there is no formal roadmap for the game and it seems as though the game is being scaled back. Marvel's Avengers has been fighting an uphill battle since its proper reveal at E3 2019. When the game was announced, many were concerned with its live service nature, the way the characters looked, and much more. Fans had major reservations regarding the game and it only grew worse once the game released. Despite having a solid story and some fun combat, it was held back by its live service elements and felt like it was two different games with conflicting visions. On top of that, updates faced significant delays and were underwhelming when they did release. Now, following a Black Panther update in August 2021 and a PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man update in November 2021, many are wondering what's next.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Is Losing Its Newest Exclusive Game to Other Platforms

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive isn't going to be an exclusive for much longer. Ahead of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Bayonetta 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and other Nintendo Switch exclusives, earlier this month the Nintendo Switch got its latest exclusive, The House of the Dead: Remke, courtesy of publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leaks Hint at Big Klombo Plans

Fortnite added Klombos back at the start of the year whenever Chapter 3 Season 1 got underway, but the creatures aren't currently in the game at this time. It looks like that'll be changing in the future with the dinos apparently coming back, but it seems Epic Games has new plans for them this time around. Recent leaks and datamining efforts have suggested that Klombos will actually be killable whenever they're readded to the game with players able to earn a unique kind of meat and different types of ammo by taking them out.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy