PUBG Update Reverts One Map and Adds a New Weapon

More sad news has hit Marvel's Avengers as a developer has stated there is no formal roadmap for the game and it seems as though the game is being scaled back. Marvel's Avengers has been fighting an uphill battle since its proper reveal at E3 2019. When the game was announced, many were concerned with its live service nature, the way the characters looked, and much more. Fans had major reservations regarding the game and it only grew worse once the game released. Despite having a solid story and some fun combat, it was held back by its live service elements and felt like it was two different games with conflicting visions. On top of that, updates faced significant delays and were underwhelming when they did release. Now, following a Black Panther update in August 2021 and a PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man update in November 2021, many are wondering what's next.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO