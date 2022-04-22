ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Multiple NFL Coaches/Scouts Spill Thoughts on Desmond Ridder

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCMgF_0fHBiQ9i00

Pittsburgh is a popular landing spot for the former Cincinnati quarterback.

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder has been in the news plenty recently as his NFL Draft stock continues rising throughout the league. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero spoke with scouts/coaches in the AFC and NFC recently to see what they thought of Ridder.

"Leaving the ball a little bit behind a crosser or throwing it a little bit ahead of a [receiver sitting down in a zone] -- those are the completions that you've got to see translate to NFL ball," One AFC coach said about Ridder's weaknesses . "And I think he's got one really bad trait, that when he feels the pocket start to collapse or he feels off time, he gets his shoulders parallel to the line of scrimmage and looks for an escape path." Multiple scouts and coaches remarked that Ridder's delivery is a little robotic. His pro-day throwing session drew mixed reviews. But he rose to the occasion again in the Senior Bowl, leading two of the National team's three touchdown drives. One NFC scout said he could feel Ridder's presence on the field all week in Senior Bowl practices, too, immediately leading a bunch of guys he'd just met."

"There's a savviness to him," another NFC scout said about Ridder's leadership acumen . "He'll have some inconsistencies at times throwing the ball downfield. But he has got a pretty good skillset, and he's probably the most calm and collected guy that kind of looks the same from the first play to the last play in every game. If he makes a wrong read or makes a bad play, you don't feel any panic from him. He just played with more poise."

"I think he can make all the throws," An NFC quarterbacks coach said. "He's physically gifted for this class -- but when you look around the league at those type of players, where does he stack?" Ridder is tall, long (32 3/4-inch arms) and has 10-inch hands, though his build is a little on the leaner side. "I don't see a lot of splash plays on tape that would lead you to believe he's a high-end starter," an AFC quarterbacks coach said. "But he's certainly going to get a chance to start at some point, because he has the tools and he's athletic, he can run. He's not real laterally twitchy and elusive. He's a straight-line athlete. So you can get him out on the edge on bootlegs and some different concepts, and he can use his speed that way."

Another NFC coach said, "I just don't love the way he throws the ball. But then I go back and I'm like, this guy's won a hell of a lot of football games now. I'm not going to just get rid of that."

Ridder is the consensus 37th-ranked player in the draft and the fourth-best quarterback. Pittsburgh is his most popular destination in the past week (28% of mock drafts).

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Report: Myjai Sanders is a 'Scout's Favorite' in the 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking

Coby Bryant Picked in a Major Two-Round Mock Draft for First Time; Three Other Bearcats Selected

UC Football Adds Commitment From Three-Star Athlete Braedyn Moore

Report: Myjai Sanders Visits Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Lands Rob Phinisee in Transfer Portal

Corey Kiner: 'Why Come Closer to Home When I Could Just Come Home?'

Five Bearcats Selected in Latest Three-Round Mock Draft

Seven Bearcats Scheduled to Workout at Cincinnati Bengals Local Showcase

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star RB Visits Cincinnati, Basketball Team Offers Georgia Guard

Desmond Ridder Comparing Himself to Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill in NFL Meetings

Former Bearcats Punter James Smith Signs With CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Report: Detroit Mercy Transfer Guard Antoine Davis Visiting Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Getting Plenty of First Round Buzz Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Old Dominion Transfer Kalu Ezikpe Committing to Cincinnati

Rayvon Griffith Committing on May 1

Bearcats Highest-Ranked Group of Five School in ESPN FPI

Rayvon Griffith Committing on May 1

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2024 Tight End; Wes Miller Targets Two 2024 Talents

Report: Over 10 NFL Teams Grade Desmond Ridder as a First-Round Talent

Cincinnati Offers Five-Star 2024 Center Somtochukwu Cyril

Luke Fickell: 'You Can't Leave a Legacy in a Few Years'

Eight Bearcats Selected in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Peter King: Desmond Ridder 'Likely' a First-Round Pick

Four-Star 2023 Guard Rayvon Griffith Places Cincinnati in Top-Five Schools

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Watch: Luke Fickell and Gino Guidugli Give their Thoughts on 2022 UC Spring Game

National Analyst Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner: 'He Might Be the Biggest Slam Dunk' in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FanSided

Steelers exit Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes with latest move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are out of the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes after their latest free agent signing — Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds is a former first-round pick in Pittsburgh, and has started 60 games for the black and gold. He will now enter his fourth season starting alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick, barring any unforeseen activity in the NFL Draft or free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Worst NFL Draft Picks of All Time

Here are the worst NFL draft picks of all time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2022 NFL Draft is upon us – and we all know what that means. There could be much good to come out of it, but also extreme disappointment. Draft picks have always...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gino Guidugli
Person
Luke Fickell
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft: Wonderlic test scores released for QB class

Hope springs eternal every year in the NFL Draft, as teams put in the time to scout and pick who they hope will be their quarterback of the future. But playing the position is more than just being able to throw the ball. Quarterbacks need to bring a mental acuity to the game, as well, and while ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Makes Bold Statement About Packers’ WR Sammy Watkins

After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers are left with a huge void atop their wide receiver depth chart. There has been a ton of speculation about what the Packers will do at the position in the coming weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Football Games#Bengals#Titans#American Football#Nfl Network#Afc#Nfc#National
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Earl Thomas drama returns, Stephen Jones addresses Deebo Samuel status

With less than a week to go before the NFL draft, Cowboys fans are still clinging to the hope that the Joneses will jump into the free agency pool with every name that surfaces. Stephen Jones gave a politically-correct answer on Friday when asked in a roundabout way about 49ers star Deebo Samuel. And former Seahawks defensive back is talking comeback, which means Dallas is once again considered a landing spot.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
941
Followers
709
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy