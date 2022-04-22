ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Killing Eve’ Author Slams Series Finale for ‘Bowing to Convention’ and ‘Punishing’ Lesbian Love Story

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOtZ9_0fHBiLzJ00

Click here to read the full article.

The divisive “ Killing Eve ” series finale even shocked author Luke Jennings, whose “Codename Villanelle” trilogy inspired the BBC America and AMC+ series.

The critically-acclaimed spy thriller stars Sandra Oh as MI5 agent Eve who is caught in an erotic cat-and-mouse game with assassin Villanelle ( Jodie Comer ). Yet after four seasons of “will they, won’t they” tension, the last episode of the series, which aired April 10, offered a fatal finale to the would-be love story. Spoilers: Mere hours after sharing their first kiss, Villanelle is shot and killed as she and Eve try to escape through a river.

Fans took to social media to voice their disdain at the shocking finale, and Vanity Fair ran an article arguing “Killing Eve” ultimately bent to the “bury your gays” trope. Why couldn’t Villanelle and Eve finally just be happy in a relationship together?

Now, novelist Jennings penned an opinion piece for The Guardian breaking his silence on the TV adaptation. After applauding the “crackling” sexual tension between lead stars Comer and Oh, Jennings wrote, “It’s an extraordinary privilege to see your characters brought to life so compellingly. But the final series ending took me aback.”

He continued that while “you’re never going to love everything the screenwriting team does,” the finale betrayed fans of the series who had followed Villanelle and Eve’s romance for three and a half years.

“The charged looks, the tears, the lovingly fetishized wounds, the endlessly deferred consummation,” Jennings added. “When Phoebe Waller-Bridge and I first discussed Villanelle’s character five years ago, we agreed that she was defined by what Phoebe called her ‘glory’: her subversiveness, her savage power, her insistence on lovely things. That’s the Villanelle that I wrote, that Phoebe turned into a screen character, and that Jodie ran with so gloriously.”

Jennings wrote, “But the Season 4 ending was a bowing to convention. A punishing of Villanelle and Eve for the bloody, erotically impelled chaos they have caused.”

The author noted that a “truly subversive storyline would have defied the trope which sees same-sex lovers in TV dramas permitted only the most fleeting of relationships before one of them is killed off,” citing “The 100” as an example of stifling a same-sex lesbian love story onscreen.

“How much more darkly satisfying, and true to Killing Eve’s original spirit, for the couple to walk off into the sunset together?” Jennings said. “Spoiler alert, but that’s how it seemed to me when writing the books.”

Even queer fans of “Killing Eve” have contacted Jennings to commemorate the characters he created, with one “young gay woman living in Russia” writing Jennings to share that “no TV writers can take [Villanelle] away because she’s ours – all of ours – and thanks to your books and our love she will live on forever.”

Jennings concluded, “I learned the outcome of the final episode in advance, and suspected, rightly, that fans would be upset. But to those fans, I would say this: Villanelle lives. And on the page, if not on the screen, she will be back.”

“Killing Eve” showrunner Laura Neal previously told Decider that the final scene was “really important” and meant to signify Eve’s “rebirth” free of Villanelle. “We really wanted a sense of her washing off everything that had happened in the past four seasons and being able to begin again,” Neal said, “but take everything that she has learnt and everything that Villanelle has given her into a new life.”

Neal added, “It felt right to us that Eve survives and Villanelle dies, but dies in a way that feels, I think, triumphant for her, because she achieves something that she wanted to achieve at the very beginning of Season 4 in the moment of her death, which is to do something good.”

A “Killing Eve” spin-off series is in the works, sans Neal. The yet-untitled show will follow Fiona Shaw’s MI6 character Carolyn Mertens.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Explains How She Spent Decades Preparing to Make ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. To grasp the level of commitment that Natasha Lyonne brought to the second season of “Russian Doll,” it makes little sense to rehash the tired survival narrative dredged up in countless profiles about how she overcame her drug years, an estranged relationship with her late parents, and the string of underwhelming acting gigs that followed “American Pie.”  Lyonne’s struggles have been a matter of public scrutiny for years. However, this personal understanding of her career trajectory tends to treat her latest act, as the co-creator and now sole showrunner of “Russian Doll,” like a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Queer ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Wants Disney to ‘Step Up and Say What’s Right’ on Don’t Say Gay

Click here to read the full article. She may be known as the voice of “Moana,” but Auli’i Cravalho has a powerful voice of her own. The actress will soon star opposite Rowan Blanchard as an unassuming skater tomboy in “Crush,” an adorable queer teen rom-com coming out on Hulu next week. Complete with raunchy humor and queer actors in all the lead roles, “Crush” is just one example of a marked shift in the way mainstream studios approach LGBTQ love stories. With Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu and produced “Moana,” under fire in the wake of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Mad Men’ Star Kiernan Shipka Wants to Make a Sally Draper Spinoff Set in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Mad Men” is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and while some fans will be shocked that so much time has gone by, the show also feels like a relic of a bygone era in many ways. While Matthew Weiner’s period drama helped launch the so-called “Golden Age of Television,” it is almost impossible to imagine a show having its massive cultural reach in today’s saturated streaming era. The AMC series was a bona fide cultural phenomenon, with its acclaimed performances and meticulous period production design dominating water cooler discussions for its entire seven...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Fiona Shaw
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Outlander’ Season 6, Episode 7 Premiere on Starz?

We’re about to enter a truly incredible stretch of sensational television. The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul just debuted on AMC, Season 2 of Russian Doll drops Wednesday, April 20 on Netflix, and the new Julia Roberts series Gaslit and the third season of Barry premiere Sunday, April 24 on Starz and HBO, respectively.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Love Story#Killing Eve#Lesbian#Bowing#Vanity Fair
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Popculture

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for 'Bull,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'NCIS,' and More

The television season is almost over, so CBS announced its slate of season finales on Wednesday. In the case of the Michael Weatherly-starring Bull, the Thursday, May 26, episode serves as a series finale. CBS has already renewed a handful of shows for the 2022-2023 TV season, so expect many of these finales to end with cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Elite Daily

Derek And Cristina Are Coming Back For 'Grey's Anatomy' "Throwback Thursday"

When a show has been on the air as long as Grey’s Anatomy, there’s an almost endless list of fan-favorite episodes. That means that, even when there aren’t new episodes to watch, fans always have a beloved backlog to turn to for their Grey Sloan fix. That’ll be the case next week when no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs on April 14. Instead, ABC is airing a “Throwback Thursday” classic episode Grey’s Anatomy. Thankfully, the episode they chose means Derek, Cristina, and the rest of the original cast will return to the Thursday night slot...for a night.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy