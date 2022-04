Actors Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth were married in 1974. Or was it 1976? Actually, it was both! The pair tied the knot when their “Days of Our Lives” characters (Doug and Julie) married two years after the couple wed in real life. Some 50 years and a collective 5,000 episodes later, Bill and Susan Hayes, the Emmy Award-winning stars of the perennial NBC daytime soap opera are still together both on-screen and off.

