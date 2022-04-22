ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (4/22)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Rampage will air on TNT tonight at 10 PM EST, taped earlier this week from Pittsburgh. Full spoilers can...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Omos' future

In the days leading up to the 38th edition of WrestleMania, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made his return to the red show to meet Omos's challenge. The two then officially challenged each other in the "Showcase of Immortals" with Lashley triumphant over AJ Styles' former ally. In the following...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Kingston, PA
Financial World

Booker T: "Stone Cold may be the new The Undertaker"

The Undertaker is considered to be one of the greatest performers ever, having helped spread wrestling around the world. The Digger officially retired from the 2020 Survivor Series, ending a legendary career that spanned nearly three decades. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, his last match will remain the one against...
WWE
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Jamie Hayter
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Lance Archer
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Changes Name On Twitter, Posts New Cryptic Messages

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last summer and although he hasn’t returned to the ring since his release he’s still one of the most talked about figures in the wrestling community. The former WWE Champion recently changed his Twitter name to a red circle, and he also posted the following cryptic messages:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Asked Triple H To Stop Using His Finisher

Every wrestler knows that a great finishing move can take them to the next level, and there’s no denying that Triple H’s Pedigree is one of the most recognizable finishers of all time. However, there was once a time when Triple H used a cutter for a finisher instead of the Pedigree.
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses Claims That Jeff Has Already Been “Buried” In AEW

Earlier this week, Matt Hardy responded to a fan in regards to him and brother Jeff competing on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. During his podcast, Matt went into further detail about the match and his conversation with AEW President Tony Khan:. “The match was really, really enjoyable. It’s...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Rampage#Tnt#Njpw#Ishii Jade Cargill
Fightful

New IMPACT World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Rebellion 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has crowned a new World Champion!. It was six months ago at Bound For Glory that Moose utilized his 'Call Your Shot' opportunity and took the IMPACT World Title from Josh Alexander just minutes after he won it and was still celebrating with his family. Tensions have only risen between the two men as Moose has not stopped threatening Alexander and his family, even showing up at his home when he wasn't there.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest news on Eric Young's WWE return

Eric Young is known in WWE for being the leader of the stable SAnitY, a group that left an important mark on NXT, but not on the main roster. Interviewed by Lucas Charpiot for VL Media in France, Eric Young, who has now found his fortune elsewhere, said he would be interested in returning to WWE because he still doesn't shy away from a chance to make money, but according to him it would be too expensive for the company.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ricky Steamboat has major personal problems

One of the most technical athletes in past WWE history is definitely Ricky Steamboat, also called The Dragon by fans and the company, for his movements are very similar to the famous fire-breathing monster from mythology. During his career in the rings of the WCW and the then WWF, Ricky...
WWE
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Exits, But Gets a New Show

Tami Roman left Basketball Wives midway through its 8th season, citing reasons of bad editing. She'd been on the show since the show's second season of the Miami season, where she was a single mother raising two daughters. Since then, Roman has been a top contender in the franchise and has since married Reggie Youngblood. Amid the 10th season premiering, Roman hasn't minced words about her belief that her former co-stars aren't her friends but merely her co-stars. Now, the 10th season shall premiere without her. Basketball Wives Season 10 premieres in May on VH1 with just a few returning cast members. Returns include Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Brandi Maxiell. However, fans who may have been expecting the return of Tami Roman will, unfortunately, be disappointed as the reality star has decided to no longer be part of the show, leaving midway through season 8. Now, she has her reality series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Out For A Bit: Another Star Announces Upcoming Surgery

It can happen to anyone. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them are more srious than others. You never know when you are going to see someone go on the shelf for a long or short amount of time, but it is the danger that any wrestler might face. It seems to be the case again with a wrestler who has not even been in her current promotion for that long.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Why WWE Chose Sonya Deville As Bianca Belair’s First Challenger

At least there’s a reason. WWE has come a long way with its women’s division and things have gotten back to a pretty high level again. Bianca Belair took the Raw Women’s Title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and seems primed to be the next big thing in the division. She is going to need some challengers, and WWE has gone with a somewhat surprising choice for her first one. Now we might know more about why.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Big Updates For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy