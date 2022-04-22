ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces drug, gun charges after chase in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 1 day ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Hattiesburg man is facing gun and drug charges following a chase with law enforcement on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Hattiesburg police said they tried to pull over Lakendra Campbell, 27, around 6:30 p.m. near Milton Barnes Avenue and Arledge Street. They said he drove off from officers, stopped on Roby Street and tried to run away.

Campbell was arrested. Officers said they recovered 64 doses of ecstasy, 24 doses of amphetamine, 28.5 grams of marijuana and two guns. One of the guns was reported stolen from Lamar County.

Campbell was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, trafficking of a controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with an enhancement for possession of a firearm at arrest and felony eluding.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

