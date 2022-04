In this week’s Trade To Black Podcast, Shadd Dales interviewed AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA: MSOS) Portfolio Manager Dan Ahrens, who was participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. After reaching historic highs in Q1 2021 following a Democrat Senate run-off election sweep in Georgia, the ETF has fallen on hard times as legislative gridlock and challenging industry factors have caused MSOS to decline precipitously. Mr. Ahrens opines on the importance of SAFE Banking for the cannabis industry, among other things.

