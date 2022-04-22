Madison Chamber of Commerce to host blood drive

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive in May. The blood drive will be held Friday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Donors can book an appointment online . Appointments will not be available on the day of the blood drive.

Participants are asked to complete the Donor History portion before arriving to the blood drive, eat before donating, drink plenty of fluids before and after donating, and bring an ID.

