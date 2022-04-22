ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Day Is Every Day: 10 Simple Ways To Help Protect Our Planet

By Sammy Approved
 1 day ago

Source: kali9 / Getty

People around the world celebrate Earth Day annually on April 22 to demonstrate their support for the environment’s protection. The holiday was first celebrated on this day in 1970, and now it includes a wide range of events coordinated globally including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. There are many things we could do to protect the environment from the age old saying, “reduce, reuse and recycle,” to simply throwing unwanted items in the appropriate places.

We wanted to share ten simple ways you can help protect our planet, because keeping the Earth clean starts with us.

Source: JakeOlimb / Getty

Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

If you follow the three “R’s” to conserve natural resources and landfill space. Be sure to cut down on what you throw away. When you do get rid of waste, be sure it lands in its appropriate place.

Volunteer

There are many places to volunteer for cleanups in your community. You can also get involved in protecting your watershed by contacting your local government. If there are no places to volunteer in your neighborhood, organize your own cleanup.

Shop Wisely

The less plastic waste, the better. Buy less plastic when you’re out shopping and be sure to bring your own reusable shopping bag.

Conserve Water

When you use less water, the less runoff and wastewater will end up in the ocean. Something very simple to do: Turn off the water while brushing your teeth.

Plant a Tree

There’s a new set of high rise apartments on every corner these days, which means more trees are being cut down. Of course, we need trees as planet provide food and oxygen that is essential to a healthy and full life. Trees help save energy, clean the air and help combat climate change.

Save the trees!

Educate

Just by reading this list, you are educating yourself so great job! You can help others understand the value of our natural resources by becoming more knowledgable and spreading the good gospel.

Choose Sustainable

Sustainability means meeting our own needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Learn how to make smart seafood choices at www.fishwatch.gov . If you are shopping for clothing items, choose sustainable fabric options over fast fashion retailers.

Fewer Chemicals Please

Choose non-toxic chemicals in the home and office. Purchase products that are eco-friendly to prevent sending chemicals into our waterways. There are a number of safe products for your house and office space.

Long-Lasting Light Bulbs

Be sure to use long-lasting light bulbs. Energy efficient light bulbs help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Though this sounds like a simple ask, flip the light switch off whenever you leave the room and especially when you leave your home.

Ride Share or Bike More

Drive less or share a ride with someone. Though Uber Pools are less frequent due to Covid regulations, car pooling has always been the most efficient way to travel without harming the environment. Also, investing in a bike to get around is far less taxing on the Earth.

Happy Earth Day! Go do your part and save our planet from the toxic ways of the world.

One Green Planet

Buy 75% Less Clothing to Help the Planet, Per Report

If we don’t change the way and how many new clothes we are buying, the consequences for the Earth will be devastating. According to a report from the Stockholm Resilience Center and Stockholm University, if we don’t change our ways quickly, the fashion industry could use the remaining global carbon budget by 2050 and even use 35 percent more land to produce fibers by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
