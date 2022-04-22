ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man arrested in NY mom’s duffel bag death was handyman, boyfriend: police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14K9wd_0fHBfHvG00

QUEENS, N.Y. ( WPIX ) — A handyman who’d had an on-and-off affair with a Queens, New York, mom allegedly stabbed her to death, put her body in a duffel bag and pulled it outside, police said Thursday.

Officers arrested David Bonola, 44, on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s accused of stabbing Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mom of two teens, 58 times.

Gaal went out to Lincoln Center on Friday night, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said. She was back in Queens at a local bar by 11:20 p.m. and got home around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. It’s believed Bonola was either let inside or used a hidden key he knew about to get into the home around 12:30 a.m.

Mayor, police department respond to viral video of officers detaining crying 8-year-old

“A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement, a knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, resulting in her demise,” Essig said.

Bonola allegedly put Gaal into a hockey bag belonging to her son, then dumped the bag near Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway — about a half a mile from her home. A man walking his dog found the bag and called the police, according to sources.

Essig said investigators found a jacket in nearby Forest Park believed to be worn by Bonola during the crime. Detectives also later found boots, a shirt and bloody bandages. They determined Bonola got medical treatment for wounds to both hands.

Blaze on: NJ residents line up at dispensary on 1st day of marijuana sales

Once he was taken into police custody, Bonola made incriminating statements, Essig said. He has no prior arrests police know of. Bonola is the only suspect in the case.

Police said the argument before Gaal’s death was over their relationship. Though Bonola and Gaal had “reunited” early in April after breaking up, their relationship was considered at an end. In addition to what police described as an “intimate relationship” between the two, Bonola had been doing periodic work at Gaal’s home for two years.

The suspect also allegedly sent a chilling text to Gaal’s husband, who was out of town at the time, threatening to kill his whole family , sources told Nexstar’s WPIX. The husband was cooperating with police and had turned over his cellphone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Handyman#Duffel Bag#Murder#Crime#Lincoln Center
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

DaBaby's Walmart Shooting Surveillance Video Surfaces, Sparks Debate

One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

James Dickson identified as man killed in San Bernardino bar shooting that wounded 4 others

A 32-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Monday as the person killed in a shooting that injured four others at a bar.James Vincent Dickson was found along with three others suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others who were wounded at the bar were taken to the hospital. A fourth person who was wounded arrived on the hospital later. Police say all four victims were listed in stable condition on Monday.The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy